Hoyas rally from 21 points down against Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — The Hickory Hoyas got all they could handle from the Fayetteville Panthers on the road last Saturday at the Berean Baptist Academy. Despite trailing by 21 points at halftime, Hickory rallied for a 129-124 overtime victory to remain unbeaten at 6-0 in the East Coast Basketball League this season.
The Hoyas’ Austin Butler led all scorers with 34 points, and he also pulled down five rebounds. Keandre Marion added 28 points, nine boards and eight assists, while Danny Sanders finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to go with double-digit performances from Chris Dobbins (14 points, six rebounds), Jihad Wright (13 points, seven rebounds) and Charles Gamble (13 points, four rebounds).
The Panthers (3-4) were paced by 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks from Christian Clegg, with Nathan Priest recording 23 points and 16 boards and Bryan Calloway tallying 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Fayetteville also got 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists from Steven Williams and 12 points and eight rebounds from Jose Roman.
Hickory trailed 21-18 at the end of the first quarter and 59-38 at the half before outscoring the Panthers 37-20 in the third quarter, 36-32 in the fourth period and 18-13 in overtime. The Hoyas outshot Fayetteville 44.3% (51 of 115) to 42.7% (50 of 117) from the field and 29.8% (14 of 47) to 20% (9 of 45) from 3-point range, but were outrebounded 76-50.
The Hoyas visit the Petersburg Cavaliers this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Chosen 1 Generation in Virginia.
Hickory Hoyas: 18 20 37 36 18 — 129
Fayetteville Panthers: 21 38 20 32 13 — 124
Hoyas — Austin Butler 34, Keandre Marion 28, Danny Sanders 25, Chris Dobbins 14, Charles Gamble 13, Jihad Wright 13, Alonzo Mobley 2.
Panthers — Christian Clegg 24, Nathan Priest 23, Bryan Calloway 21, Steven Williams 18, Jose Roman 12, Xavier Bethea 6, Shian Bradshaw 6, Sidney Knox 5, X’vetrias Rakin 5, Parrish McQueen 4.