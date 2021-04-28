Hoyas rally from 21 points down against Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — The Hickory Hoyas got all they could handle from the Fayetteville Panthers on the road last Saturday at the Berean Baptist Academy. Despite trailing by 21 points at halftime, Hickory rallied for a 129-124 overtime victory to remain unbeaten at 6-0 in the East Coast Basketball League this season.

The Hoyas’ Austin Butler led all scorers with 34 points, and he also pulled down five rebounds. Keandre Marion added 28 points, nine boards and eight assists, while Danny Sanders finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to go with double-digit performances from Chris Dobbins (14 points, six rebounds), Jihad Wright (13 points, seven rebounds) and Charles Gamble (13 points, four rebounds).

The Panthers (3-4) were paced by 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks from Christian Clegg, with Nathan Priest recording 23 points and 16 boards and Bryan Calloway tallying 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Fayetteville also got 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists from Steven Williams and 12 points and eight rebounds from Jose Roman.