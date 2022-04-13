Hoyas pick up victories over Panthers, Wolves

The Hickory Hoyas enjoyed a productive weekend last Saturday and Sunday, defeating the Fayetteville Panthers 114-107 on the road Saturday at Berean Baptist Academy before knocking off the Winston-Salem Wolves by a 153-119 final at home Sunday at Highland Recreation Center. With the wins, the Hoyas improved to 5-4 to take over first place in the East Coast Basketball League’s Northeast Division.

Against Fayetteville, the Hoyas were led by a game-high 38 points from Isiah Cureton, who also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. Jordan Barber added 22 points, eight boards and a game-high four steals, with Jihad Wright notching 19 points and 15 rebounds, Keandre Marion tallying 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Justin Glover scoring 12 points.

In the victory over Winston-Salem, Hickory received a game-high 39 points from Austin Butler, who drilled nine 3-pointers and nearly recorded a double-double with eight rebounds. Wright chipped in 22 points, 15 boards and a game-high four blocks, while Glover had 22 points and four rebounds, Marion finished with 20 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for a near triple-double, Kaleb Hewitt had 16 points and four boards, Jordan Barber scored 13 points to go with five rebounds and five assists and Justin Lail notched 12 points and four rebounds.

The Hoyas visit Creedmoor on Saturday for a battle with the North Carolina Capitals. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Creedmoor Community Center.