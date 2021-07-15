Hoyas offering summer men’s basketball league

HILDEBRAN — The Hickory Hoyas of the East Coast Basketball League announced this week the formation of a summer men’s basketball league that will begin play next month. Games will be played on Tuesday and Sunday evenings starting Aug. 8, with registration ending Aug. 1.

All games will be held at the Hildebran Gym, at 208 S. Center St. in Hildebran. The entry fee is $350 per team, and six teams had signed up as of Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a maximum of 10 teams in the league, which will consist of seven regular-season games for each team followed by a playoff tournament. Teams must have matching shirts or jerseys and rosters will be locked after the second game.

Call 704-388-1763 to register a team or obtain more information about the league.