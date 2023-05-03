MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The Hickory Hoyas completed the month of April with four losses in as many games, falling 127-122 at the hands of the Virginia Dream on the road Sunday at Patrick & Henry Community College. Virginia moved to 4-6 during the 2023 East Coast Basketball League season, while the Hoyas are now 3-6.

Despite the loss, Hickory received a triple-double from Keandre Marion, who scored a game-high 43 points to go with 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Austin Butler added 21 points, while Noah Crump finished with 19 points and four boards, Jahmeel Watts had 16 points and seven rebounds, Emilio Parks tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds, JacQues Chambers notched seven points and 12 boards and Chris Dobbins chipped in three points and seven rebounds.

On the other side, the Dream were led by 34 points, five rebounds and three blocks from P.J. Hairston, a 30-year-old University of North Carolina alumnus who also previously played for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies. Cordaris Townes added 24 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia, which also got 20 points and seven boards from Justin Manns to go with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Patrick Robinson.

Also reaching double figures in scoring for the Dream was Josh Davis, who had 10 points. Jebraile Newkirk chipped in nine points, 11 assists and five rebounds, while Stephen Coles had nine points and eight boards, Deshaunte Carelock finished with eight points and 15 rebounds and Christian McCrimmon scored two points.

Virginia hosts the Fayetteville Panthers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m., while the Hoyas have a home game against the Petersburg Cavaliers scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center before visiting the Winston-Salem Wolves on Sunday at 4 p.m.