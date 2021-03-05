Hoyas looking to continue success in 2021

Following a 2020 season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hickory Hoyas hit the court on Saturday for their 2021 East Coast Basketball League regular-season opener. Owned and coached by Jeff Johnson, who was an assistant coach for the West Lincoln High boys basketball team this past season, the Hoyas are a semi-professional team that was established in 2016.

Hickory was 3-0 in 2020 before the season was canceled, scoring at least 140 points in all three contests. The Hoyas didn’t compete in 2019, but reached the ECBL championship game in 2018 before falling to the PrimeTime Players, a team that was founded 30 years ago and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Returning from last season’s squad is Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus JacQues Chambers, a 6-foot-5 forward originally from Maysville. Hickory natives Desmond Johnson (Lincoln Memorial University) and Trez Shuford (Paine College/Johnson C. Smith University) are also back, while Morganton’s Austin Butler joins the Hoyas after graduating from Montreat College last year.