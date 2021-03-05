Hoyas looking to continue success in 2021

Following a 2020 season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hickory Hoyas hit the court on Saturday for their 2021 East Coast Basketball League regular-season opener. Owned and coached by Jeff Johnson, who was an assistant coach for the West Lincoln High boys basketball team this past season, the Hoyas are a semi-professional team that was established in 2016.
Hickory was 3-0 in 2020 before the season was canceled, scoring at least 140 points in all three contests. The Hoyas didn’t compete in 2019, but reached the ECBL championship game in 2018 before falling to the PrimeTime Players, a team that was founded 30 years ago and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Returning from last season’s squad is Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus JacQues Chambers, a 6-foot-5 forward originally from Maysville. Hickory natives Desmond Johnson (Lincoln Memorial University) and Trez Shuford (Paine College/Johnson C. Smith University) are also back, while Morganton’s Austin Butler joins the Hoyas after graduating from Montreat College last year.
Other North Carolina-born members of Hickory’s roster in 2021 include Lincolnton’s Alonzo Mobley (Montreat College), Statesville’s Keandre Marion (Vermillion College), Shelby’s Danny Sanders (Mars Hill University) and Eric Mayo (Livingstone College), Gastonia’s Jihad Wright (UNC Pembroke), Charlotte’s Quay Fewell (West Virginia State University), Forest City’s Teon Beckett (Coker University), Waxhaw’s Isiah Cureton (Wingate University) and Stanley’s Desean Murray (Auburn University/Western Kentucky University).
The final three players for the Hoyas in 2021 are Cleveland, Ohio’s Raymon Austin (St. Catherine University in Minnesota), Christianburg, Virginia’s Chris Dobbins (Radford University) and Danville, Virginia’s Cordaris Townes (Bluefield College).
Cureton is the Hoyas’ top returning scorer from last season, as he was averaging 32 points per game to go with 13.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.3 blocks through the first three games. Fewell (22.3 points and 8.3 rebounds), Marion (21.0 points, 7.3 assists) and Chambers (14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists) also averaged double figures in scoring for Hickory a year ago.
Hickory will play its home games at Hildebran Gym this season, beginning with Saturday's contest against the High Point Lycans. The game tips off at 3:30 p.m., and although the contest will be closed to spectators, it will be livestreamed on the Hoyas’ Facebook (“Hickory Hoya Basketball”) and YouTube (“Hickory Hoyas”) pages.
2021 HICKORY HOYAS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
March 6: High Point Lycans, 3:30 p.m. at Hildebran Gym
March 13: at North Carolina Coyotes, TBA at Voyager Academy (Durham)
March 20: Rowan County Bulls, 3:30 p.m. at Hildebran Gym
March 27: North Carolina Capitals, 3:30 p.m. at Hildebran Gym
April 11: Winston-Salem Wolves, 3:30 p.m. at Hildebran Gym
April 18: River City Chaos, 4:30 p.m. at Hildebran Gym
April 24: at Fayetteville Panthers, 4 p.m. at AS&NTM Family Life Center
May 1: at Petersburg Cavaliers, TBA at location-not-yet-determined
May 15: at Winston-Salem Wolves at location-not-yet determined
May 22: Fayetteville Panthers, 4 p.m. at location-not-yet-determined
May 23: Carolina Chosen Lions, TBA at location-not-yet-determined
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.