The Hickory Hoyas dropped their second straight game and slipped to 1-3 at home in 2023 following a 146-128 loss to the Hampton Roads Warriors this past Saturday at Highland Recreation Center. The Warriors improved to 3-5 in the East Coast Basketball League this year, while Hickory fell to 3-4.

The Hoyas trailed 45-29 after the first quarter, 69-66 at the half and 110-99 entering the fourth period before losing by an 18-point final margin. They were outshot 52.9% (55 of 104) to 47.6% (50 of 105) from the field, 48.5% (16 of 33) to 33.3% (10 of 30) from 3-point range and 71.4% (20 of 28) to 58.1% (18 of 31) from the free-throw line.

Hampton Roads also outrebounded the Hoyas 67-42, while the Warriors’ Marcus Allen was the game’s leading scorer with 53 points to go with 17 rebounds and six assists. Jeremy Jordan added 30 points and five boards for Hampton Roads, which also received 18 points and eight rebounds from Terrell Camp, 12 points and six assists from Tremayne Gates Jr. and 11 points apiece from Preston Short and Samuel Martin. Short also had seven rebounds and five assists, with Martin adding four boards.

Hickory was led by 36 points from Noah Crump, who also had eight rebounds and four blocks. Saveon Falls added 26 points, seven boards, four assists and three blocks, while Keandre Marion scored 23 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists.

Other double figure scorers for the Hoyas included Miykei Fields with 16 points and JacQues Chambers with 15 points, seven boards, five steals and four blocks.

The Warriors host the Winston-Salem Wolves on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia. Meanwhile, the Hoyas travel to the Fayetteville Panthers on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Hope Mills Recreation Center.