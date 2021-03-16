Hoyas get past Coyotes 128-125 in overtime

DURHAM — It took some extra time, but the Hickory Hoyas survived their first road test of the 2021 East Coast Basketball League season, knocking off the North Carolina Coyotes 128-125 in overtime this past Saturday at Voyager Academy. After outscoring the Coyotes in each of the first three quarters, the Hoyas allowed the hosts to rally in the fourth period before putting them away in the extra session.

Former Freedom High and Montreat College standout Austin Butler led all scorers with 29 points in his debut with Hickory (2-0), making 10 of 12 field goals including 8 of 10 3-point attempts. Keandre Marion added 28 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Isiah Cureton had 25 points and eight boards.

Other Hoyas reaching double figures were Quay Fewell with 11 points and Chris Dobbins with 10. Fewell also pulled down six rebounds, although Hickory was outrebounded 48-38 as a team.

Nevertheless, Hickory outshot the Coyotes (1-1) 67.6% (50 of 74) to 44.6% (45 of 101) from the field and 57.7% (15 of 26) to 31% (13 of 42) from 3-point range. The Hoyas also turned the ball over 10 times as compared to 15 turnovers by the Coyotes.