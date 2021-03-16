Hoyas get past Coyotes 128-125 in overtime

DURHAM — It took some extra time, but the Hickory Hoyas survived their first road test of the 2021 East Coast Basketball League season, knocking off the North Carolina Coyotes 128-125 in overtime this past Saturday at Voyager Academy. After outscoring the Coyotes in each of the first three quarters, the Hoyas allowed the hosts to rally in the fourth period before putting them away in the extra session.
Former Freedom High and Montreat College standout Austin Butler led all scorers with 29 points in his debut with Hickory (2-0), making 10 of 12 field goals including 8 of 10 3-point attempts. Keandre Marion added 28 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Isiah Cureton had 25 points and eight boards.
Other Hoyas reaching double figures were Quay Fewell with 11 points and Chris Dobbins with 10. Fewell also pulled down six rebounds, although Hickory was outrebounded 48-38 as a team.
Nevertheless, Hickory outshot the Coyotes (1-1) 67.6% (50 of 74) to 44.6% (45 of 101) from the field and 57.7% (15 of 26) to 31% (13 of 42) from 3-point range. The Hoyas also turned the ball over 10 times as compared to 15 turnovers by the Coyotes.
Mykiel Faulkner was the Coyotes’ leading scorer with 27 points, with Darius Leonard adding 24 points and eight rebounds to go with 19 points and six boards from Corey Evans. Others reaching double figures included Kendrick Colvin (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Jose Cruz (11 points).
The Hoyas return home to face the Rowan County Bulls this Saturday at Hildebran Gym. Doors open at 3 p.m. and tipoff is at 3:30 p.m., with fans permitted to attend but required to wear masks. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children over 10, while kids ages 10 and under get in free.
Hickory Hoyas: 32 37 34 15 10 — 128
N.C. Coyotes: 29 30 33 26 07 — 125
Hoyas — Austin Butler 29, Keandre Marion 28, Isiah Cureton 25, Quay Fewell 11, Chris Dobbins 10, Cordaris Townes 8, Alonzo Mobley 7, Jihad Wright 6, Teon Beckett 4.
Coyotes — Mykiel Faulkner 27, Darius Leonard 24, Corey Evans 19, Kendrick Colvin 18, Jose Cruz 11, Lattrell Royster 8, Aaron Dawson 7, Marqui Bunn 3, Ian Gregory 3, J’Mell Walters 3, Will Griffin 2.