Hoyas get back in win column

SALISBURY — The Hickory Hoyas snapped a three-game losing streak with a 129-117 road victory over the Rowan County Bulls in an East Coast Basketball League contest last Saturday at Hall Gym. Hickory trailed 39-30 after the first quarter and 70-65 at halftime before outscoring the Bulls 34-19 in the third period and 30-28 in the fourth.

The Hoyas (3-3) received a game-high 37 points from Austin Butler, who was 14 of 21 from the field and 7 of 11 from 3-point range while also pulling down seven rebounds. Keandre Marion added 15 points, five assists, four boards and three steals, with Quay Fewell scoring 12 points, Isiah Cureton finishing with 11 points and five rebounds and Justin Glover tallying 10 points and three steals.

Rowan County (3-4) was led by 34 points from Avery Patterson, who also grabbed eight rebounds. Donald Rutherford had a double-double of 24 points and 10 boards, while Zeke Mayes finished with 16 points and eight rebounds and Nyrobie Mason scored 14 points.

The Hoyas visit the Petersburg (Virginia) Cavaliers on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Petersburg High School, while Rowan County hosts the Carolina Chosen Lions on Sunday at 5 p.m.