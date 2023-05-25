Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Hickory Hoyas capped the 2023 East Coast Basketball League season with a pair of home games last weekend at Grandview Middle School. Following a 135-122 victory over the Fayetteville Panthers on Saturday, Hickory suffered a 116-112 loss at the hands of the Petersburg Cavaliers on Sunday.

Against Fayetteville, the Hoyas were led by 26 points apiece from Keandre Marion and Jahmeel Watts. Marion also had six rebounds and five assists, while Watts finished with 12 boards.

Noah Crump added 25 points for Hickory in the win over the Panthers, and he also pulled down four rebounds. JacQues Chambers chipped in 19 points, 18 boards, eight assists and four blocks, while Jihad Wright had 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with 13 points each from Miykei Fields and Saveon Falls.

In the loss to Petersburg, Hickory received 31 points from Marion, who also dished out nine assists and grabbed six rebounds. Crump added 27 points and five steals, with Wright scoring 16 points, pulling down nine boards, supplying four assists and coming up with five steals.

Other contributors for the Hoyas in their season finale included Watts with 15 points, Chambers with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Falls with 11 points, seven boards and four assists.

Despite winning three of its last four games, Hickory ends the season at 6-7. The Hoyas lost all four games they played in April after capturing victories in three of their first five games.