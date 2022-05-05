Hoyas falter in 2nd half, slip to 6-6

The Hickory Hoyas’ up-and-down season in the East Coast Basketball League continued last Saturday with a 124-121 home loss to the Fayetteville Panthers at Grandview Middle School. The Hoyas led at the end of the each of the first three quarters before being outscored 25-17 in the fourth.

Fayetteville (5-6) was led by a game-high 37 points from Phillippe Harris, who also had six rebounds and six assists. Steven Williams added 26 points, nine assists and eight boards for the Panthers, who also received 20 points and four rebounds from Xavier Bethea to go with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five assists from John Bowen and 17 points and eight boards from Julian Bailey.

Isiah Cureton paced Hickory (6-6) with 27 points and 13 rebounds, with Quay Fewell scoring 21 points and pulling down four boards. The Hoyas’ Jordan Barber chipped in 18 points, six assists and a game-high six steals, while Keandre Marion had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, Jihad Wright finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Chris Dobbins scored 10 points.

The Hoyas led 37-32 after the opening quarter and 70-61 at the half. By the time the third period ended, Fayetteville had cut the deficit back to five at 104-99.

Hickory’s next game will be a road contest against the Carolina Chosen Lions on May 14 at First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

The Panthers are back in action on Saturday. Fayetteville hosts the Petersburg (Virginia) Cavaliers at Berean Baptist Academy in a game that will begin at 7 p.m.