Hoyas fall at Coyotes

DURHAM — The Hickory Hoyas played their first road game of the 2022 East Coast Basketball League season on Sunday at Voyager Academy, losing to the North Carolina Coyotes by a 126-104 final. Hickory fell to 2-1, while the Coyotes remained unbeaten at 2-0.

The Hoyas led 32-25 after the opening quarter before the Coyotes rallied to tie things at 58-all entering halftime. Hickory was outscored 31-25 in the third quarter and 37-21 in the fourth.

No individual statistics were available at presstime for the Hoyas, who host the North Carolina Capitals on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Grandview Middle School. Meanwhile, the Coyotes visit the Rowan County Bulls on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Hall Gym in Salisbury.