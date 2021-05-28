Hoyas end 2021 ECBL season at 9-1

CONOVER — The Hickory Hoyas completed a successful 2021 East Coast Basketball League season with two home wins last weekend. Following a 132-122 victory over the Fayetteville Panthers last Saturday at Newton-Conover Middle School, the Hoyas added a 142-117 triumph over the Carolina Chosen Lions at the same location on Sunday.

Hickory finished the season at 9-1, posting the top record in the ECBL's Mid-South Conference. The Hoyas were 6-0 at home, splitting their games between Hildebran Gym and Newton-Conover Middle. Additionally, they averaged 132.6 points per game while allowing 119.1 points per contest.

Against Fayetteville (7-5), Hickory received a game-high 40 points and 16 rebounds from Isiah Cureton, who also had six assists and four blocks. Cordaris Townes added 28 points and 13 boards, while Keandre Marion had 20 points and 12 assists.

Eric Mayo and Danny Sanders chipped in 14 points apiece for the Hoyas, with Mayo also pulling down 11 rebounds to go with five rebounds and five assists from Sanders. Hickory outshot the Panthers 54% (54 of 100) to 44.5% (49 of 110) from the field and 36.1% (13 of 36) to 35% (14 of 40) from 3-point range.