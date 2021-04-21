Hoyas earn exhibition win over River City

CONOVER — Following a 5-0 start to the East Coast Basketball League season, the Hickory Hoyas faced the River City Dream of the Official Basketball Association in an exhibition contest this past Sunday at Newton-Conover Middle School. The Hoyas jumped out to a six-point lead after the first quarter and continued to increase their advantage throughout the game, ultimately winning by a 121-107 final.

Danny Sanders was the Hoyas’ leading scorer with 27 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Keandre Marion finished with 25 points and 14 assists to go with 24 points and 11 boards from Cordaris Townes. Hickory also received 12 points and six rebounds from both Eric Mayo and Jihad Wright, with Chris Dobbins adding nine points and four rebounds, JacQues Chambers finishing with seven points and four rebounds and Quay Fewell recording five points and four assists.

As a team, the Hoyas shot 43.7% (42 of 96) from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range (14 of 36). They also pulled down 41 rebounds, dished out 26 assists and came up with 10 steals.

Hickory returns to ECBL play with a road game against the Fayetteville Panthers on Saturday at 4 p.m. The contest will be held at the Allen & Norma T. McLauchlin Family Life Center on the campus of New Life Bible Church in Fayetteville.