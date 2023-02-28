The Hickory Hoyas began the 2023 East Coast Basketball League season with a home game against the Winston-Salem Wolves this past Saturday at Grandview Middle School. However, it was the visitors who earned their first victory of the season as the Wolves won by a 118-107 final.

Winston-Salem (1-1) led 32-31 after the first quarter, but Hickory (0-1) carried a 59-54 advantage into the half. Nevertheless, the Wolves outscored the Hoyas 39-14 in the third quarter before winning by an 11-point final margin.

Winston-Salem’s Mike Hughes was the game’s leading scorer with 30 points, and he also pulled down 13 rebounds. Other double-figure scorers for the Wolves included Mike Chambers (28 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals), Jahlil Rawley (14 points, six assists, four rebounds, four steals), Trey Carrier (10 points, nine rebounds) and Marsharee Neely (10 points).

Hickory’s leading scorer was Noah Crump with 28 points, with Austin Butler adding 24 points, six rebounds and three steals. The Hoyas also got 18 points, seven boards and seven assists from Ike Carr to go with 11 points and four rebounds from Berwyn Bennett and 10 points and four rebounds from Miykei Fields.

The Wolves host the Fayetteville Panthers on Sunday at 4 p.m., while Hickory has a home game against the Rowan County Bulls scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Grandview Middle.