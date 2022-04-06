Hoyas drop road game at unbeaten Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Hickory Hoyas lost for the fourth time in their past five games during last Saturday’s road contest against the unbeaten Petersburg Cavaliers. The game was tied entering the fourth quarter before the Cavaliers surged ahead for a 123-117 victory over their East Coast Basketball League opponents.

Petersburg (8-0) was led by 31 points and 13 rebounds from Tavon Mealy, while Walter Williams had 26 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals and Elijah Moore finished with a triple-double of 22 points, 14 boards and 11 assists. Bernard Alston (11 points, five rebounds), Donovan Willis (10 points) and Ta’shaun Taylor (10 points, four rebounds) also reached double figures for the Cavaliers.

Hickory (3-4) received 31 points from Justin Glover, who made a game-high six 3-pointers while also recording three steals. Isiah Cureton chipped in 26 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas, who also got 23 points and five boards from Quay Fewell and 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds from Keandre Marion.

Petersburg led 31-28 after the first quarter and 59-58 at halftime. Hickory rallied to tie the score at 92-all heading into the fourth period.

The Cavaliers host the Rowan County Bulls on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Petersburg High School, while the Hoyas visit the Fayetteville Panthers on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a contest that will be played at Berean Baptist Academy before hosting the Winston-Salem Wolves on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center.