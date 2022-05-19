Hoyas drop 2nd straight game

ROCKY MOUNT — The Hickory Hoyas suffered their second consecutive loss, falling 149-142 to the Carolina Chosen Lions on the road last Saturday at First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount. The win was the first of the season for the Lions as they moved to 1-11, while Hickory fell to 6-7 and is currently tied with the Fayetteville Panthers for first place in the East Coast Basketball League’s Northeast Division with two games to play.

The Hoyas host the Petersburg Cavaliers on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. before entertaining the Lions on Sunday at the same time. Both games will be played at Grandview Middle School in Hickory.

Prior to Sunday’s contest against Hickory, the Lions host the Winston-Salem Wolves on Saturday at 6 p.m. at South Rocky Mount Community Center.

During last Saturday’s loss to the Lions, the Hoyas held a 43-36 lead after the first quarter and a 75-70 advantage at halftime. Hickory was up 107-105 through three periods, but was outscored 44-35 in the final quarter.

All six players who attended the game for Hickory reached double figures in scoring. Jihad Wright and Quay Fewell finished with 27 points apiece, with Wright also recording 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals and Fewell adding seven boards and four assists.

Keandre Marion scored 26 points for the Hoyas, and he also had 13 assists and nine rebounds. Emilio Parks added 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Chris Dobbins scored 21 points and pulled down four rebounds and Justin Lail had 16 points and five boards.