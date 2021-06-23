Hoyas’ Cureton, Marion named ECBL All-Stars

Two members of the Hickory Hoyas will represent the East Coast Basketball League’s Mid-South Conference in the annual ECBL South All-Star Game on Saturday, July 10, after Isiah Cureton and Keandre Marion were selected to the team last week. A semi-professional basketball organization based in Catawba County, the Hoyas are one of five squads in the Mid-South Conference’s Northeast Division.
Cureton averaged 30.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 blocks per game during the 2021 season, while Marion averaged 21.5 points, 10.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest. Hickory posted the best record in the Mid-South Conference with a mark of 9-1.
Other players set to represent the Mid-South Conference include Isaiah Alston (Carolina Chosen Lions), Bryan Calloway (Fayetteville Panthers), Kendrick Colvin (North Carolina Coyotes), NiQuan Cousins (North Carolina Capitals), Mykiel Faulkner (North Carolina Coyotes), Kahdier Fulcher (Winston-Salem Wolves), Justin Glover (Rowan County Bulls), Devin Hutchinson (High Point Lycans), Tavon Mealy (Petersburg Cavaliers), TyQuon Reid (North Carolina Capitals), Donald Rutherford (Rowan County Bulls), Steven Williams (Fayetteville Panthers) and Waymond Wright (Petersburg Cavaliers).
The Southern Conference will be represented by Trevor Booker (PrimeTime Players), Mike Couvson (Garden City Magic), Nick Crawford (Gastonia Snipers), Sam Dotson (Florence Wildcats), Ricardo Glenn (PrimeTime Players), Anton Greer (Florence Wildcats), Frankie Johnson (Florence Wildcats), Joel Kindred (Georgia Fire), Chris Moore (PrimeTime Players), Akia Pruitt (Charlotte), James Richardson (Carolina Thunder), Patrell Rogers (Carolina Thunder), Octreyvious Roebuck (Upstate Redhawks), Ayinde Russell (Georgia Fire) and B.J. Tyson (Carolina Thunder).
The 2021 All-Star event will be hosted by the ECBL’s Fayetteville Panthers at Hope Mills Recreation Center in Hope Mills. Doors open at 1 p.m., with a 3-point shootout, slam dunk contest, coaches’ game and the All-Star Game itself slated to take place.
The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 and up. More information about the Panthers can be found at www.pantherscare.com and more info about the All-Star Game can be obtained by calling Fayetteville head coach China Bethea at 910-303-6576.