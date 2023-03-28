SALISBURY — The Hickory Hoyas earned their second straight win on Sunday, defeating the host Rowan County Bulls 138-114 in an East Coast Basketball League contest that was played at Hall Gym. The Hoyas trailed 32-23 after the first quarter and 62-58 at the half before outscoring Rowan County 39-25 in the third period and 41-27 in the fourth.

Hickory is now 3-2 and is tied with the Winston-Salem Wolves for first place in the Northeast Division, while the Bulls are currently 2-4 and in last place in the four-team division. Rowan County was 2-0 before dropping four consecutive contests entering Saturday’s 5 p.m. home game against the Hampton Roads Warriors.

The Hoyas are also in action on Saturday, when they will return home after a three-game road trip. Hickory is scheduled to host the Carolina Chosen Lions at 4 p.m. at Grandview Middle School.