Hoyas bounce back with 127-116 win over Wolves

WINSTON-SALEM — After suffering their first loss of the 2021 East Coast Basketball League season two weeks prior, the Hickory Hoyas got back in the win column with a 127-116 road victory over the Winston-Salem Wolves last Saturday at Quality Education Academy. Northeast Division-leading Hickory is now 7-1 on the season following its fifth double-digit win, while the Wolves remain the only winless team in the ECBL at 0-8.

The Hoyas led 31-29 after the first quarter and 62-61 at the half before extending their advantage to 95-87 entering the fourth period. Hickory had four players post double-doubles in the 11-point triumph.

Cordaris Townes paced the Hoyas with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Keandre Marion finished with 25 points, 10 assists and four steals to go with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four steals from Danny Sanders. Hickory’s Eric Mayo added 16 points and 13 boards.

Other double-figure scorers for the Hoyas included Chris Dobbins with 11 points and Desmond Johnson with 10 points and four rebounds. They helped Hickory outshoot Winston-Salem 45% (45 of 100) to 40% (38 of 95) from the field, although the Wolves did hold a 42.9% (15 of 35) to 34.8% (16 of 46) advantage from 3-point range and a 86.2% (25 of 29) to 67.7% (21 of 31) edge from the free-throw line.