Hoyas bounce back with 127-116 win over Wolves

WINSTON-SALEM — After suffering their first loss of the 2021 East Coast Basketball League season two weeks prior, the Hickory Hoyas got back in the win column with a 127-116 road victory over the Winston-Salem Wolves last Saturday at Quality Education Academy. Northeast Division-leading Hickory is now 7-1 on the season following its fifth double-digit win, while the Wolves remain the only winless team in the ECBL at 0-8.
The Hoyas led 31-29 after the first quarter and 62-61 at the half before extending their advantage to 95-87 entering the fourth period. Hickory had four players post double-doubles in the 11-point triumph.
Cordaris Townes paced the Hoyas with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Keandre Marion finished with 25 points, 10 assists and four steals to go with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four steals from Danny Sanders. Hickory’s Eric Mayo added 16 points and 13 boards.
Other double-figure scorers for the Hoyas included Chris Dobbins with 11 points and Desmond Johnson with 10 points and four rebounds. They helped Hickory outshoot Winston-Salem 45% (45 of 100) to 40% (38 of 95) from the field, although the Wolves did hold a 42.9% (15 of 35) to 34.8% (16 of 46) advantage from 3-point range and a 86.2% (25 of 29) to 67.7% (21 of 31) edge from the free-throw line.
Winston-Salem was led by 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from Khadier Fulcher, 26 points from Joshea Singleton, 16 points and 12 boards from Julius Brooks, 15 points and five rebounds from Marsharee Neely and 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals from Tamir Glenn. The Wolves outrebounded Hickory 51-49, but committed one more turnover (15 to 14) than their Northeast Division foes.
The Hoyas will host two games this weekend, beginning with a 4 p.m. contest against the Fayetteville Panthers on Saturday at Newton-Conover Middle School. Hickory will also entertain the Carolina Chosen Lions on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the same location.
Hickory Hoyas: 31 31 33 32 — 127
Winston-Salem Wolves: 29 32 26 29 — 116
Hoyas — Cordaris Townes 30, Keandre Marion 25, Dannay Sanders 22, Eric Mayo 16, Chris Dobbins 11, Desmond Johnson 10, Jordan Barber 7, Charles Gamble 6.
Wolves — Khadier Fulcher 26, Joshea Singleton 26, Julius Brooks 16, Marsharee Neely 15, Tamir Glenn 14, Chris Funderburk 8, Antonio Robinson 7, Timothy Haggie 4.