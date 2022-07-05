Hot Rods win 4-3 over Crawdads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads held a three-run lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods rallied late for a 4-3 home win over their South Atlantic League foes on Monday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods scored three times in the eighth before nabbing a walk-off win in the ninth.

Hickory (43-33, 5-5 in second half) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to a solo home run from Aaron Zavala, who added another solo shot in the sixth. An RBI single from Thomas Saggese in the eighth made it 3-0 in favor of the visitors before a three-run homer from Bowling Green’s Diego Infante tied the score in the eighth and a fielding error by the Crawdads in the ninth allowed Nate Soria to score from second after doubling with one out.

A total of 6,483 fans attended the contest, which improved the Hot Rods’ overall record to 46-28 and their second-half mark to 5-4. Bowling Green outhit the Crawdads 9-7 and benefited from three Hickory errors.

The Hot Rods got two hits apiece from Alika Williams and Kyle Manzardo, with Infante, Soria, Mason Auer, Heriberto Hernandez and Pedro Martinez each finishing with one. On the other side, Hickory received two hits apiece from Zavala, Evan Carter and Frainyer Chavez and one from Saggese.

The winning pitcher was Bowling Green’s Anthony Molina (8-1), who tossed four innings of two-run, four-hit relief with three strikeouts and no walks. Reliever Leury Tejada (2-2) took the loss for the Crawdads after starter Tekoah Roby threw five innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with nine strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman and Michael Brewer provided Hickory with a scoreless sixth.

After an off day today, the teams continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.