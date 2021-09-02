Hot Rods slip past Crawdads 5-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads suffered a one-run loss at the hands of the Bowling Green Hot Rods on the road Wednesday night. Despite scoring first, the Crawdads were limited to five hits in a 5-4 defeat that took place in front of 932 fans at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The High-A East League-leading Hot Rods (70-33) pounded out 11 hits as a team, getting three from Alika Williams and two apiece from Brett Wisely and Grant Witherspoon, with the latter also recording an RBI. Hill Alexander added one hit and two RBIs, while Evan Edwards had one hit and one RBI to go with one hit each from Jordan Qsar and Logan Driscoll.

David Ortiz had a two-hit night for Hickory (45-55), while Jonathan Ornelas and Trey Hair each had one hit and one RBI. Jared Walker had the remaining hit for the Crawdads, who scored a single run in the top of the second inning before adding two in the fifth and one in the ninth.

Bowling Green scored three runs in the bottom of the second before tallying single runs in the third and ninth frames. The Hot Rods also committed the game’s only error.

Trevor Brigden (6-0) earned the win for the Hot Rods after allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts and no walks in two innings of relief. The run he allowed was a solo home run from Hair with one out in the ninth.