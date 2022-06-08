Hot Rods shut out Crawdads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — After scoring 34 total runs over their previous two games, the Hickory Crawdads were held scoreless in the opener of a six-game road series on Tuesday night. The Bowling Green Hot Rods blanked the Crawdads 6-0 to extend their lead over Hickory for the top spot in the South Atlantic League’s South Division to 2 1/2 games.

Bowling Green improved to 32-19 following its fourth straight win, while the Crawdads had a two-game winning streak snapped as they fell to 30-22 overall. The teams will resume their series today at 1:05 p.m. before facing off again on Thursday at 7:35 p.m.

The Hot Rods outhit Hickory 8-6, with all six of their runs coming via home runs. Dru Baker led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer, while Diego Infante clubbed a solo shot later in the frame, Ronny Simon notched solo homers in the second and seventh innings and Kyle Manzardo recorded a two-run blast in the eighth.

Cristian Inoa and Chris Seise had two hits apiece for the Crawdads, who also got one each from Luisangel Acuna and Cody Freeman. All six hits for Hickory were singles, and the Crawdads left six runners on base while finishing 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Bowling Green’s Franklin Dacosta (1-2) earned the win thanks to three innings of three-hit relief during which he struck out two and issued no walks, with Conor Dryer pitching the first four innings for the Hot Rods and Cameron Leonard covering the final two. Meanwhile, Hickory starting pitcher Tekoah Roby (2-6) took the loss after giving up three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Leury Tejada and Eudrys Manon were the relievers used by the Crawdads.