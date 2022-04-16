Hot Rods outlast Crawdads

The visiting Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods defeated the Hickory Crawdads 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday at L.P. Frans Stadium, with a double from Kyle Manzardo scoring Osleivis Basabe with no outs in the top of the 10th to lift the Hot Rods to their third win over Hickory in four days. The Crawdads put runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom half of the frame, but a strikeout and a double play ended the contest.

The Crawdads (3-4) received back-to-back solo home runs from Thomas Saggese and Chris Seise with two outs in the fourth before adding another run in the sixth, but Bowling Green (6-1) scored three runs in an eighth inning that was highlighted by a two-run homer from Alexander Ovalles with two outs. The Hot Rods outhit Hickory 10-8 behind three hits apiece from Manzardo and Nate Soria, two from Ovalles and one each from Diego Infante and Tanner Murray.

Hickory was led by two hits from Cody Freeman, while Saggese, Seise, Evan Carter, Jake Guenther, Obie Ricumstrict and Frainyer Chavez recorded one apiece. Meanwhile, Bowling Green’s Joe LaSorsa (1-0) earned the win thanks to two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with three strikeouts and one walk, with Sean Mullen notching the save following a scoreless 10th during which he allowed one hit with one strikeout and no walks.

Crawdads reliever Spencer Mraz (0-1) was the losing pitcher during Friday's South Atlantic League contest.

Hickory and Bowling Green are set to play a doubleheader today at 4 p.m. before Hickory begins a six-game road series with the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. On the other side, the Hot Rods host the Rome (Georgia) Braves in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. EDT.