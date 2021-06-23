Hot Rods jump all over Crawdads, win 18-4

The Crawdads got even in the bottom of the inning, as recent arrival Trey Hair clubbed a homer in his first at-bat at L.P. Frans. The homer by Hair, who joined the Crawdads last week after signing a free agent contract with the Texas Rangers, came against his old organization, the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, the Hot Rods bounced back quickly with three in the second. Slaten got ahead 0-2 to the first two hitters of the inning, but Jordan Qsar and Erik Ostberg each singled. Greg Jones singled in a run and Hollis brought in a second with a double.

Another 0-2 single started more trouble for Slaten and the Crawdads in the third. Two outs later, Ostberg walked, Martinez singled on a 1-2 pitch and Jones battled through a seven-pitch at-bat before blasting a three-run homer to right. Slaten (0-4) was charged with nine runs on 10 hits, six of them coming on two-strike pitches.

Nic Laio, who was called up from Low-A Down East on Tuesday, took the mound in the fourth and was greeted rudely by the Hot Rods. Eight of the nine batters Laio faced reached base with five scoring in the inning to run the score to 14-2.

Edwards added a solo blast in the seventh and Hulsizer cranked out a three-run shot in the ninth.