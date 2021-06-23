Hot Rods jump all over Crawdads, win 18-4

On Tuesday night, the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods paid their first visit to L.P. Frans Stadium since 2009 to open a six-game series. It’s likely a night the Hickory Crawdads want to forget.
The Hot Rods scored early and often, and pummeled Hickory 18-4 in front of a crowd of 1,188.
The game featured the best offense in the High-A East League and the Hot Rods lived up to their billing on Tuesday, scoring 15 runs over the first four innings and finishing the night with 22 hits. They homered three times, which increased their total to a league high of 69. Bowling Green also leads the league in runs scored, on-base percentage and OPS (on-base plus slugging). All of that, plus a steady pitching staff, adds up to a club that has the league’s best record at 28-13.
Meanwhile, the Crawdads dropped to 15-28, which is the most losses in the league, although it is currently not the worst record by winning percentage. Brooklyn has the worst winning percentage with a record of 13-27.
Tuesday’s game started ominously, as Bowling Green's Pedro Martinez dropped a fly ball deep into the right-field corner for a triple. One out later, Hot Rods hitter Connor Hollis started a theme that would haunt starting pitcher Justin Slaten in his outing. Hollis worked out of an 0-2 count and lined a single to center that scored Martinez. Singles by Evan Edwards and Niko Hulsizer loaded the bases before Blake Hunt’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0.
The Crawdads got even in the bottom of the inning, as recent arrival Trey Hair clubbed a homer in his first at-bat at L.P. Frans. The homer by Hair, who joined the Crawdads last week after signing a free agent contract with the Texas Rangers, came against his old organization, the Tampa Bay Rays.
However, the Hot Rods bounced back quickly with three in the second. Slaten got ahead 0-2 to the first two hitters of the inning, but Jordan Qsar and Erik Ostberg each singled. Greg Jones singled in a run and Hollis brought in a second with a double.
Another 0-2 single started more trouble for Slaten and the Crawdads in the third. Two outs later, Ostberg walked, Martinez singled on a 1-2 pitch and Jones battled through a seven-pitch at-bat before blasting a three-run homer to right. Slaten (0-4) was charged with nine runs on 10 hits, six of them coming on two-strike pitches.
Nic Laio, who was called up from Low-A Down East on Tuesday, took the mound in the fourth and was greeted rudely by the Hot Rods. Eight of the nine batters Laio faced reached base with five scoring in the inning to run the score to 14-2.
Edwards added a solo blast in the seventh and Hulsizer cranked out a three-run shot in the ninth.
Hollis and Martinez each had four hits with Hollis knocking in four. Jones and Hulsizer had three hits apiece with Jones bringing in five runs and Hulsizer four. All nine starters had at least one hit with all but one scoring a run.
Hair finished the night with three hits, and accounted for all of the Crawdads' runs, as he added another two-run blast in the eighth. Hair was also called upon to pitch late in the game. He retired the final two hitters in the eighth before Hulsizer roughed him up in the ninth.
Zack Trageton (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the scorer’s decision win.
With the loss, the Crawdads have dropped six of their last seven at home and are now 5-14 at L.P. Frans this season. The teams play again tonight at 7 p.m. before continuing their six-game series with 7 p.m. starts Thursday through Saturday and a 3 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.