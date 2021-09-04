Hot Rods hand Crawdads their 7th straight loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads have been on the road for almost two weeks, and they’re probably more than ready to return to Catawba County for their final homestand of 2021. On Saturday night, they suffered their seventh consecutive loss — including five in a row at the hands of the Bowling Green Hot Rods — falling 10-5 to the High-A East League leaders at Bowling Green Stadium.

Hickory (45-59) gave up four runs in the bottom of the first inning before rallying to tie the score in the top of the fifth. However, the Hot Rods (74-33) responded with six runs in the bottom of the fifth and held the Crawdads to just one more run in a five-run victory over their South Division foes.

Bowling Green outhit Hickory 11-8 behind two hits and two RBIs from both Grant Witherspoon and Jordan Qsar, two hits apiece from Evan Edwards and Curtis Mead, one hit and four RBIs from Erik Ostberg, one hit and two RBIs from Hill Alexander and one hit from Alika Williams. Witherspoon hit a solo home run in the opening frame, while Ostberg tallied a grand slam in the fifth.