Hot Rods hand Crawdads their 7th straight loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads have been on the road for almost two weeks, and they’re probably more than ready to return to Catawba County for their final homestand of 2021. On Saturday night, they suffered their seventh consecutive loss — including five in a row at the hands of the Bowling Green Hot Rods — falling 10-5 to the High-A East League leaders at Bowling Green Stadium.
Hickory (45-59) gave up four runs in the bottom of the first inning before rallying to tie the score in the top of the fifth. However, the Hot Rods (74-33) responded with six runs in the bottom of the fifth and held the Crawdads to just one more run in a five-run victory over their South Division foes.
Bowling Green outhit Hickory 11-8 behind two hits and two RBIs from both Grant Witherspoon and Jordan Qsar, two hits apiece from Evan Edwards and Curtis Mead, one hit and four RBIs from Erik Ostberg, one hit and two RBIs from Hill Alexander and one hit from Alika Williams. Witherspoon hit a solo home run in the opening frame, while Ostberg tallied a grand slam in the fifth.
On the other side, the Crawdads got two hits and two RBIs from Dustin Harris, two hits apiece from Frainyer Chavez and Derwin Barreto, one hit and two RBIs from Ezequiel Duran and one hit and one RBI from Pedro Gonzalez. Gonzalez notched a solo homer in the third, while Harris clobbered a two-run blast in the fifth.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Carlos Garcia (7-2) notched the win following five innings of four-run, six-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks, while Michael Costanzo, Nathan Witt, Trevor Brigden and Angel Felipe saw time in relief. Meanwhile, Ben Anderson started for Hickory and was relieved by the game’s losing pitcher Nick Yoder (0-1), followed by Justin Marsden and Nick Starr.
The teams will complete the six-game series on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Then Hickory returns home for Game 1 of a six-game set with the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Bowling Green hits the road for the opener of a six-game series with the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday at 7 p.m.