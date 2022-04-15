Hot Rods double up Crawdads

The visiting Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods knocked off the Hickory Crawdads by an 8-4 final on Thursday at L.P. Frans Stadium. Despite allowing a pair of first-inning runs, Bowling Green emerged victorious thanks to four-run frames in the third and eighth innings.

The Hot Rods (5-1) outhit Hickory 11-7, while both teams committed one error. Abiezel Ramirez hit a solo home run for Bowling Green with two outs in the eighth inning, with the Crawdads (3-3) getting a solo shot from Jake Guenther to lead off the ninth.

Alexander Ovalles led Bowling Green with three hits, while Ramirez, Garrett Hiott and Beau Brundage finished with two apiece and Tanner Murray and Nate Soria each had one. On the other side, Hickory received two hits from Aaron Zavala to go with one apiece from Guenther, Cody Freeman, Cristian Inoa, Chris Seise and Angel Aponte.

Audry Lugo (2-0) was the winning pitcher for the Hot Rods thanks to three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with five strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman, while Cameron Leonard collected a three-inning save during which he allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Meanwhile, Crawdads starter Nick Krauth (0-1) took the loss following four innings of four-run, six-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks.

Bowling Green was 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position, with Hickory finishing 0-for-5 in such situations. Both teams left six runners on base.

The Crawdads host the Hot Rods again tonight at 7 p.m. before completing the six-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.