Hot Rods blank Crawdads 5-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the visiting Hickory Crawdads for the second time in as many games on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods blanked Hickory 5-0 to improve to 47-28 overall and 6-4 in the second half of the South Atlantic League season.

On the other side, the Crawdads dropped to 43-34 overall and 5-6 in the second half. Hickory was outhit 7-5 in the contest.

Bowling Green received three hits from Mason Auer, with Alika Williams, Diego Infante, Alexander Ovalles and Heriberto Hernandez registering one hit apiece. Meanwhile, Hickory got one hit each from Aaron Zavala, Luisangel Acuna, Thomas Saggese, Keyber Rodriguez and Randy Florentino.

Hot Rods relief pitcher Patrick Wicklander (2-4) earned the win thanks to three innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk. Logan Workman pitched the first four innings for Bowling Green, while Audry Lugo and Graeme Stinson each tossed an inning of relief.

Crawdads starter Ricky Vanasco (2-3) took the loss after surrendering four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Yohanse Morel was the first reliever used by Hickory as he covered 1 1/3 innings, while Theo McDowell pitched the remaining inning for the Crawdads.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Bowling Green struck for four runs. A sacrifice fly from Infante accounted for the Hot Rods’ first run, while RBI singles from Ovalles and Hernandez made it 3-0 before a balk allowed Ovalles to cross the plate.

A sacrifice fly from Ronny Simon in the seventh completed the scoring as Bowling Green collected its third straight win entering Game 3 of the six-game series with the Crawdads, which begins tonight at 7:35 p.m.

Note: Outfielder Miguel Aparicio was assigned to the Crawdads’ roster on Wednesday after spending time with the Texas Rangers’ rookie-level affiliate, the Arizona Complex League Rangers. Additionally, Hickory infielder Jayce Easley was placed on the seven-day injured list after hurting himself on a swing during Sunday’s home game against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.