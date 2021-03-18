Honeycutt sweeps Heritage Finance Late Model races at HMS

The Carolina Pro Late Model Series made their first 2021 visit to Hickory Motor Speedway in the fourth race of the night, with 26 total cars participating in 100-lap tilt. After qualifying and the ensuing invert to start the race, Tim Hollis and Caden Kvapil made up row one with Nick Loden and Tyler Church in row two. After several cautions, Loden took the checkered flag with Kyle Desouza in second, Devin O’Connell in third, William Sawalich in fourth and Toby Grynewicz in fifth.

The Street Stocks roared to life next for their 30-lap feature, with Jesse Clark pacing qualifying and Kevin Eby starting to his outside on the front row. In row two at the start were Derek Fowler and Marshall Sutton. Clark ultimately led throughout to take the win, while Eby and Fowler finished second and third, respectively, with Sutton in fourth and Trey Buff in fifth.

Closing out the night were the Heritage Finance Late Models with the second of their twin 40-lap features. After a 10-car invert from the finishing order of the night’s first race, Bob Saville and Josh Kossek started in row one with Paul Owens and Ryan Millington in row two. In the end, Kaden Honeycutt earned his second victory in as many races on the night after passing eventual runner-up Will Cox on lap 31, while Jacob Heafner took third, Mike Looney grabbed fourth and Mike Darne finished fifth.