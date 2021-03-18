Honeycutt sweeps Heritage Finance Late Model races at HMS

Six more races were held during the second weekend of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series competition last Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway. In addition to a pair of races in the Heritage Finance Late Model division, the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, Carolina Pro Crate Modifieds, Carolina Pro Late Models and Street Stocks also saw action.
In the opening 40-lap feature for the Heritage Finance Late Models, Mike Looney paced qualifying to start from the top spot with Jacob Heafner to his outside, while Will Cox and Kaden Honeycutt made up row two. Honeycutt passed Looney for the lead on lap 28 and held on for the victory, with Looney coming in second, Heafner finishing third, Cox taking fourth and Mike Darne finishing fifth.
The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models were next to hit the track for a 35-lap battle. Bryson Ruff started from the front after leading the pack in qualifying, while Chase Janes began the race to his outside with Mason Maggio and Chris Honeycutt in row two. Following a late penalty to a fellow driver, Maggio ultimately earned the win with Max Price finishing second, Honeycutt taking third, Akinori Ogata coming in fourth and Alex Fleming rounding out the top five.
Sixty-two laps of Carolina Crate Modified division action took place next, with Cody Norman pacing qualifying with Dean Lowder to his outside. Meanwhile, Robbie Brewer and Rob Schultz made up row two at the start. Although Lowder led for much of the race, he ultimately settled for second behind Kevin Orlando, who passed him on lap 40, while Lee Jefferys took third, Brewer came in fourth and Schultz finished fifth.
The Carolina Pro Late Model Series made their first 2021 visit to Hickory Motor Speedway in the fourth race of the night, with 26 total cars participating in 100-lap tilt. After qualifying and the ensuing invert to start the race, Tim Hollis and Caden Kvapil made up row one with Nick Loden and Tyler Church in row two. After several cautions, Loden took the checkered flag with Kyle Desouza in second, Devin O’Connell in third, William Sawalich in fourth and Toby Grynewicz in fifth.
The Street Stocks roared to life next for their 30-lap feature, with Jesse Clark pacing qualifying and Kevin Eby starting to his outside on the front row. In row two at the start were Derek Fowler and Marshall Sutton. Clark ultimately led throughout to take the win, while Eby and Fowler finished second and third, respectively, with Sutton in fourth and Trey Buff in fifth.
Closing out the night were the Heritage Finance Late Models with the second of their twin 40-lap features. After a 10-car invert from the finishing order of the night’s first race, Bob Saville and Josh Kossek started in row one with Paul Owens and Ryan Millington in row two. In the end, Kaden Honeycutt earned his second victory in as many races on the night after passing eventual runner-up Will Cox on lap 31, while Jacob Heafner took third, Mike Looney grabbed fourth and Mike Darne finished fifth.
The CARS Racing Tour is back at Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday for the running of the MTP Tire 250 presented by Cloer Construction. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to action on March 27 with a full slate of racing on tap.
