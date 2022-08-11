HMS to host Late Model playoffs

Excitement is building at “America’s Most Famous Short Track” as race fans prepare for Hickory Motor Speedway’s first playoffs under the new points system in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division. The points have been reset with season bank points added and the field is set for a playoff run that will determine a track champion.

“We are overwhelmed with the support this new playoff system has garnered from our competitors,” Hickory Motor Speedway general manager Kevin Piercy said, “and it has met all of our goals and expectations for 2022, with multiple drivers competing for this championship.”

Seven Late Model drivers qualified for the playoffs, with two competitors missing the cut by only one race and three competitors missing the cut by two events.

Landon Huffman won the regular season points and will take home $1,000 for his efforts, with Annabeth Barnes Crum finishing second for a prize of $500 and Skyler Chaney coming in third for a prize of $250.

The seven competitors with a legitimate opportunity to win the Late Model championship include Huffman (104 points), Barnes Crum (97 points), Chaney (90 points), Charlie Watson (87 points), Isabella Robusto (80 points), Matthew Gould (77 points) and Bryson Dennis (75 points).

The playoffs begin on Saturday and continue on Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17. Several other divisions will also compete each week, with more information available at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, on Facebook or Twitter, or by calling 828-464-3655.