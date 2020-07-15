HMS celebrates 70th birthday with full slate of racing

The Catawba Valley once again heard the familiar roar of racing engines as Hickory Motor Speedway celebrated its 70th birthday with NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series action this past Saturday night.
Six different races were held, including a pair of 40-lap features for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models. In the division’s first race of the night, Josh Berry qualified first with Ryan Rackley to his outside and row two consisting of Nolan Pope and Mike Darne. Berry ultimately took the checkered flag, while Pope came in second, Ryan Millington finished third, Rackley took fourth and Thomas Beane came in fifth.
The next race saw the Renegades take the track for a 20-lap battle. Robbie Hollifield started from the pole position and finished in first place, while Joseph Hodges, Zachary Mullins, Kyle Boice and Matthew Chambers took second through fifth, respectively. It was an emotional victory for Hollifield, who recently completed his final dose of chemotherapy.
The Super Trucks competed in a 35-lap race next, with James Edwards qualifying first, Charlie Watson starting to his outside and Tanner Long and Joey Shuryan making up the second row. Garin Mash ended up replacing Edwards after he started feeling sick, but he was unable to crack the top five as Watson finished first, Dennis Trivette came in second, Long took third, Landon Huffman finished fourth and Shuryan took fifth.
In the ensuing 50-lap race featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models in the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge, Dylan Ward took the pole position ahead of Josh Kossek with Mitch Walker and Charlie Watson in row two. Following numerous cautions, Ward remained out front and took the checkered flag, while Watson, William Cox, Landon Huffman and Max Price finished second through fifth.
Hitting the track next were the Street Stocks for their 30-lap feature, with Mark Whitten earning the top spot in qualifying and Marshall Sutton starting to his outside. After a mid-race caution, Sutton finished in first place ahead of second-place Kevin Eby and third-place Trey Buff. Finishing fourth was Steven Roark, while Jon Austin came in fifth.
Closing out the night was the second 40-lap race involving the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models. Nolan Pope grabbed the victory after his runner-up finish in the opening race, while Ryan Millington came in second, Race 1 winner Josh Berry took third, Thomas Beane finished fourth and Brandon Pierce held down the fifth spot.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series will be in action again this weekend and next, with plenty of exciting racing on tap for both nights at Hickory Motor Speedway. For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or look for HMS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The race track can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!