HMS caps 2020 season with annual Fall Brawl

A long, strange season of racing at Hickory Motor Speedway came to a thunderous culmination with the running of the Calico Coatings Fall Brawl last Saturday night. A total of 430 laps were covered across four divisions, as the Street Stocks, Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models and Carolina Pro Late Models all participated in races.

The Street Stocks hit the track first for 30 laps of battle, with Mark Johnson setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the pole position with Gary Ledbetter to his outside. As for row two, it was made up of Drew Cox and Mark Whitten. Ledbetter ultimately earned the victory, while Johnson took second, Cox came in third, track champion Marshall Sutton finished fourth and Whitten came in fifth.

A 100-lap feature in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models division followed. After qualifying, Zack Clifton started first with Joshua Gobble to his outside, while Chase Janes and Whitney Meggs made up the second row. Janes took over the top spot with four laps remaining and held on for the win, with Cody DeMarmels finishing second, Josh Kossek coming in third, Clifton taking fourth and Kade Brown rounding out the top five.