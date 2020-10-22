HMS caps 2020 season with annual Fall Brawl

A long, strange season of racing at Hickory Motor Speedway came to a thunderous culmination with the running of the Calico Coatings Fall Brawl last Saturday night. A total of 430 laps were covered across four divisions, as the Street Stocks, Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models and Carolina Pro Late Models all participated in races.
The Street Stocks hit the track first for 30 laps of battle, with Mark Johnson setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the pole position with Gary Ledbetter to his outside. As for row two, it was made up of Drew Cox and Mark Whitten. Ledbetter ultimately earned the victory, while Johnson took second, Cox came in third, track champion Marshall Sutton finished fourth and Whitten came in fifth.
A 100-lap feature in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models division followed. After qualifying, Zack Clifton started first with Joshua Gobble to his outside, while Chase Janes and Whitney Meggs made up the second row. Janes took over the top spot with four laps remaining and held on for the win, with Cody DeMarmels finishing second, Josh Kossek coming in third, Clifton taking fourth and Kade Brown rounding out the top five.
Rolling off next were the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models for a 200-lap heavyweight clash with a $25,000 Nitro Lubricants National Championship Challenge up for grabs. National points leader Josh Berry set the fast time in qualifying to start from the point, while Sam Butler began the race to his outside with Ryan Millington and Shane Lee making up row two. Following multiple cautions, Berry ended up in first place to capture the national championship, while Millington came in second, Lee finished third, Justin Johnson took fourth and Austin McDaniel finished fifth.
Ending the night’s racing were the Carolina Pro Late Models in a 100-lap skirmish. After an invert from a previous race, the top five for the start were Amber Lynn, Lee Tissot, Tyler Church, Nick Loden and Michael Pilla. In the end, Kyle Campbell collected the checkered flag ahead of Lynn in second, Jacob Perry in third, Loden in fourth and Carson Kvapil in fifth.
“We are working hard and looking forward to the opportunities ahead in 2021,” Hickory Motor Speedway general manager Kevin Piercy said, “and we want our loyal Hickory Motor Speedway fans safely back at the track.”
Piercy thanked all of Hickory Motor Speedway’s fans, sponsors, competitors, officials and workers for their support in 2020 during what was a difficult season. Development of the 2021 season schedule has already begun.
