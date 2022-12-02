 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Highland Recreation Center adds Sunday hours

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Hickory logo

Beginning this weekend, Hickory's Highland Recreation Center will be open on Sundays from 1-6 p.m. during the winter season.

“We are excited to offer new seasonal hours at Highland Recreation Center,” said Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman. “This will give Hickory residents and visitors additional access to the fitness center and gymnasium over the weekend, when it may be more convenient.”

In addition to the new Sunday hours, Highland Recreation Center is open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highland Recreation Center, at 1451 8th St. Drive, NE, in Hickory, offers a gymnasium for walking and free play pickleball and basketball, group exercise classes and a fitness center for members.

For more information about Highland Recreation Center, call 828-328-3997.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10; QB did not turn the ball over

Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10; QB did not turn the ball over

Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping the Carolina Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10. Darnold was making his first start since Week 18 last year. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover. D’Onta Foreman ran for 113 yards on 24 carries, and receiver D.J. Moore broke out of a midseason slump with four catches for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. The Panthers limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, sending the Broncos to their seventh loss in eight games.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert