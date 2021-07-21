Highland Rec to host pickleball tournament

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host a pickleball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 4, starting at 9 a.m. at Highland Recreation Center.

The tournament is open for mixed doubles (ages 40 and up) and will follow the Swiss format, meaning teams are matched against one another by wins and losses until an overall winner is determined.

Registration for the pickleball tournament is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com. The cost to participate is $10 per team.

Over $400 in prizes will be awarded. The event is sponsored by Foot Solutions of Hickory and OS1st.

For more information about the pickleball tournament, please contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.