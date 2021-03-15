WEEKLY WATCH: More sports begin this week

If the weather allows play to happen, this will be the busiest week of scheduled events since high school sports resumed across the state last November.
Both boys and girls lacrosse programs, as well as boys soccer, start a two-week tournament that will lead up to the state championship the weekend of March 26-27. Previews of each round will be published during the week.
Football crosses the midway point of its seven-week sprint during the regular season.
And starting this week, boys and girls golf, girls soccer and softball all start the regular season with conference action. Boys tennis will also have a smattering of non-conference dual-team matches.
Here is some of what to look for this week.
1) North Lincoln at Maiden football (Friday)The last time these two teams played in Pumpkin Center back in 2018, there was a bit of a torch-passing. Maiden was coming off a South Fork 2A Conference championship. The Blue Devils at this point of the schedule were 1-2 in the conference, but they were still a force to be reckoned within the league.
Meanwhile, North Lincoln was the perennial doormat, but the Knights had begun to make some noise under new coach Nick Bazzle. After seven total wins the previous three seasons, the Knights were 5-2. The first four wins were against opponents seemingly on the Knights level, but the fifth came against East Lincoln – a team that often drubbed the intercounty rival. Maiden offered a different challenge, in that the Blue Devils had never lost to North Lincoln.
In the 2018 game, Maiden led 13-6 late in the first half and had a chance to add another score before going to the locker room. The Blue Devils got to the North Lincoln 11 with about a minute left, but the Knights defense held to stay within a touchdown.
North Lincoln put together a long drive to start the third quarter and scored a touchdown to take the lead. They added another in the fourth quarter and held on to win 21-19.
The Knights went on to finish second in the conference and made it to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time. Last season, North Lincoln won its first conference title and again went to the third round. Maiden finished fourth
The Blue Devils rebounded a bit last season and finished in a tie for second. With a talented offensive core returning, the Blue Devils have scored wins over Bandys and West Lincoln and currently sit as one of the two remaining conference unbeatens. The other is East Lincoln, which put together an impressive 40-30 win over the defending conference champs.
With only two teams out of the South Fork likely heading to the state playoffs, this is a key game for both. A win by Maiden (2-0) would put the Blue Devils two games in the clear of any team in the loss column that could catch them for a playoff spot. A loss by North Lincoln (1-1) would pretty well take the Knights out of a conference title, and probably a playoff spot, as they would lose a tiebreaker to both East Lincoln and Maiden.
2) East Burke at Bunker Hill football (Friday)
It’s been since 2007 that East Burke started 3-0. Sadly, it’s been since 2015 that the Cavaliers have won at least three games in a season. However, new coach Derrick Minor has brought a “Fear the Swords” attitude to the Cavs. To this point, fear is what opposing defenses have experienced, as East Burke has pounded 1,074 yards on the ground with Blaine Fullbright collecting 604 of them.
It’s a Cinderella story not unlike what Bunker Hill did last year. After winning just six games total from 2014 to 2018, the Bears put it together after an 0-3 start last season to finish 6-6 overall, but 5-2 to get the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s second automatic playoff bid.
After taking a power punch from Hibriten in week one, Bunker Hill got back on track with blowout wins over Fred T. Foard and Draughn. The 44-6 win over Draughn last week was significant, as the Bears finished in a tie for second with the Wildcats last season. Carson Elder threw for 250 yards in the win and Chadz Stevenson ran for 103 yards.
With Hibriten (2-0 NFC) looking like it will take the conference crown again, Bunker Hill (2-1) and East Burke’s showdown on Friday looks to be the game that will decide second, as both Draughn (2-1) and the Cavs still have to play the three-time defending league champs.
3) South Caldwell at Freedom football (Friday)
Watauga High (2-0) lost a lot of seniors that swept the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference the last two seasons. But the Pioneers look no worse for wear and proved it’s still the team to beat after walloping Alexander Central – a team that was a unanimous choice by the local media to win the title – and Hickory.
So, what does that have to do with this game? It seems that if any team is going to catch have a shot at catching Watauga, they’ll need to win this one.
A win by South Caldwell could be exceptionally beneficial, as the Spartans had their game with Watauga nixed because of a COVID outbreak on the team. At this point, the game will not be made it, so there is a chance the two could become co-champs. The Spartans (1-0 NWC) certainly looked the part of contender with a 50-0 thumping of previously unbeaten McDowell last week.
Meanwhile, Freedom (2-1) was outmanned 53-12 by Alexander Central last week in a bit of a surprise. With that loss, the Patriots likely need this game to have any real shot at a wildcard spot, and to keep in range of Watauga. If Freedom loses, the Pioneers are pretty close to at least wrapping up the lone 3A bid from the conference.
4) Spring Sports begin
Outside of lacrosse, which enters the state playoffs this week, we’ll see a bulk of the team sports that lost its season to the pandemic a year ago. In my opinion, this is not going to be a “pick up where we left off” type of thing.
Consider that many of this season’s seniors last played a high school season as junior varsity sophomores. Yes, they had a few games or matches – and one hopes enough of a taste to know what goes on at the varsity level – but these folks are not only expected to play like seniors but provide senior leadership. By the same token, the juniors were last on the field as freshmen.
So, as seasons start, it may take a week to get a sense of who might contend in various leagues. Certainly, coaches will make a difference in preparing their kids and it likely could be the usual suspects that rise to the top again. For example, South Caldwell softball is still the defending 4A softball champ from 2019 and coach Casey Justice has built a solid program, as opposed to a one-year wonder.
There will, of course, be seniors that made names already as sophomores and should be back to normal in short order. But, it’ll be interesting to see how things transpire in a season in which there is little room for error if a team wants to get to the state playoffs.
5) Golf format
A quick word about high school golf. With the girls programs shifting to the spring, plus the need to limit the number of persons congregating, so that social distancing can be maintained, the format for high school golf has changed.
Usually, all-conference teams would play a round at one spot each week. This year, the teams will split up into several grouping to play.
In the South Fork 2A Conference, two groups of four teams each will play at two separate courses each week. The boys and girls will play the same course on the same scheduled day.
It’ll be a similar setup for the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference with two dual matches, and a tri-match each week and three separate courses. Like the South Fork, boys and girls will compete on the same day at the same course.
For the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference the seven-week regular season with split into two halves with the girls playing their regular season first, then the boys. All eight schools will play the same course on a given day with one group taking a 9 a.m. tee time and the remaining schools at 2 p.m. The groups will rotate tee times each round.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 30 percent of capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
Most schools are web streaming sports events to the public, some for a fee. Here is current information on file for each school. (Subject to change. Not all events will be webstreamed)
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE: All games are in sfcnetwork.tv. Click on the link, then click on the school logo at the top of the page for the game of interest. (fee required.)
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE:
Bunker Hill: Bunker Hill High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Draughn: DHS Live on YouTube
East Burke: East Burke High Facebook Page
Fred T. Foard: Fred T. Foard High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Hibriten: Hibriten High School on YouTube
Patton: unknown at this time.
West Caldwell: WCHS TV on YouTube
West Iredell: NHFS Network (subscription fee required)
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A CONFERENCE:
Alexander Central: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
Freedom: FHS Live on YouTube or Patriot Nation – Freedom Patriot Faithful
Hickory: Hickory High Football on Facebook
McDowell: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
St. Stephens: Tribal Sports Network on Facebook (fee required)
South Caldwell: SCHS Stream on YouTube
Watauga: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
WEEK OF MARCH 15-20
<&underline>MONDAY, MARCH 15</&underline>
NCHSAA BOYS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
1A/2A/3A
No. 14 Hickory at No. 3 Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Patton at No. 5 Marvin Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
NCHSAA GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
No. 11 St. Stephens at No. 6 Green Hope, 4:30 p.m.
No. 15 Charlotte Catholic at No. 2 Hickory, 6 p.m.
NCHSAA BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
No. 16 Hickory at No. 1 Forestview, 6 p.m.
GOLF (Boys and Girls)
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, Orchard Hills, Granite Falls, 3:30 p.m.
Hickory, St. Stephens at Freedom, Mimosa Hills, Morganton, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (girls only)
Bunker Hill, Hibriten, Patton at Fred T. Foard, Catawba CC, Newton, 9 a.m.
Draughn, East Burke, West Iredell, Catawba CC, 2 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, North Lincoln, West Lincoln at East Lincoln, Cowans Ford CC, Stanley, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
South Caldwell at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Non-Conference
Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
NCHSAA BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
No. 16 Smoky Mountain at No. 1 Hibriten, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Fred T. Foard at No. 6 Owen, TBA
No. 10 Newton-Conover at No. 7 Ledford, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Providence at No. 4 South Caldwell, TBA
GOLF (Boys and Girls)
Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton, Maiden at Newton-Conover, Rock Barn, Conover 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Draughn, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Draughn, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at North Lincoln, 5 p.m.
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Non-Conference
Alexander Central at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Draughn, 4 p.m.
<&underline>WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17</&underline>
NCHSAA BOYS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND
Sites and times, TBA
NCHSAA GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND
Sites and times, TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bandys, 5 p.m.
Non-Conference
Hickory at Hunter Huss, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
South Caldwell at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
McDowell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Non-Conference
Hickory at Hunter Huss, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Non-Conference
Alexander Central at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
McDowell at Patton, 4 p.m.
<&underline>THURSDAY, MARCH 18</&underline>
NCHSAA BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND
Sites and times, TBA
GOLF
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (Girls only)
East Burke, West Iredell at Draughn, at Silver Creek Club, Morganon, 9 a.m.
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Patton at Silver Creek Club, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at Patton, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Patton, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Lincolnton, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
North Lincoln at Bandys, 6 p.m.
<&underline>FRIDAY, MARCH 19</&underline>
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at McDowell, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Watauga, 7 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom 7 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 7 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.