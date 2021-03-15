WEEKLY WATCH: More sports begin this week

Consider that many of this season’s seniors last played a high school season as junior varsity sophomores. Yes, they had a few games or matches – and one hopes enough of a taste to know what goes on at the varsity level – but these folks are not only expected to play like seniors but provide senior leadership. By the same token, the juniors were last on the field as freshmen.

So, as seasons start, it may take a week to get a sense of who might contend in various leagues. Certainly, coaches will make a difference in preparing their kids and it likely could be the usual suspects that rise to the top again. For example, South Caldwell softball is still the defending 4A softball champ from 2019 and coach Casey Justice has built a solid program, as opposed to a one-year wonder.

There will, of course, be seniors that made names already as sophomores and should be back to normal in short order. But, it’ll be interesting to see how things transpire in a season in which there is little room for error if a team wants to get to the state playoffs.

5) Golf format

A quick word about high school golf. With the girls programs shifting to the spring, plus the need to limit the number of persons congregating, so that social distancing can be maintained, the format for high school golf has changed.