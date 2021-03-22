WEEKLY WATCH: Key soccer, softball and football matchups set for this week

Rain won the day in the first week of the current sports season that began last Monday. Of the teams that got underway, already the cream that was at the top during the 2019 season is rising again in 2021. That will set up some key early-season matchups in softball and girls soccer. Meanwhile, football is on the downhill side of its season with three weeks to go as the playoff picture is starting to focus. The big action at hand is the regional and state finals in boys’ soccer. Previews for those rounds involving area teams will be published later in the week.
This is some of what to look for this week.
1) Maiden at East Lincoln football (Friday)
It’s been a fun run for Mustangs and Blue Devils during the eight years together in conference. Behind the Surratt brothers, East Lincoln ruled the Southern District 7 2A from 2013 to 2015 as one of the top teams in the state. Maiden had a second and third-place finish during that time, as the Mustangs dominated the series between the two schools.
With the changeover to the current South Fork 2A Conference, Maiden won the first title in 2017 and was tied for second last year, while East Lincoln spun its wheels in the middle of the conference pack. Yet, when these two teams have met the last three years, no matter the records, the games have been close. Maiden has won all three but by a total of six points.
They’ll face each other a final time on Friday before East Lincoln departs for the 3A classification. This time, its with first place in the conference on the line.
Both are 3-0 in the conference with a two-game lead in the loss column over everyone else with three to play. The winner on Friday clinches a state playoff berth. The loser still has an advantage over everyone else, but they’ll give a glimmer of hope to other teams wanting a postseason spot, though they’ll need to win out.
A loss by East Lincoln gives West Lincoln (1-2) a shot, as the Rebels win closes the season with the Mustangs. They’ll have Lincolnton and Bandys before that meeting.
A loss by either also gives Newton-Conover (1-2) a path, as the Red Devils close out the season with both Maiden and East Lincoln in back-to-back weeks. Of course, they’ll have to get by North Lincoln on the road on Friday.
2) Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill softball (Tuesday), at Draughn (Thursday), 6 p.m.
It’s really going to be a shame to see the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference softball teams go their separate ways after this season – realignment will send the eight teams into five different conferences - as it has provided a stellar stage for softball. The cancellation of last season due to the pandemic hushed the momentum that had built from the previous two seasons. To this point, it looks like the usual suspects who will battle for the top of the standings, which usually has offered a preview of which teams will contend for a state title. Unfortunately, due to the number of playoff teams getting cut in half, only two teams will go to the state tournament.
Back in 2019, Foard won the regular-season conference title when the Tigers eked out a 6-5 win at Draughn, then won a rain-shortened conference tournament by defeating Bunker Hill and Draughn. However, the teams that Foard felled had the last laugh, as both advanced to the round-of-16, while Foard was upset in the first round.
In 2018, Foard again won the regular-season conference title, but Bunker Hill got them in the conference tournament semifinals and the Bears won the championship. Bunker Hill then advanced to the 2A West final. The Bears had hoped to face Foard in that series, but the Tigers lost in the quarterfinals at Franklin.
This week, Foard will face both Bunker Hill and Draughn with the hope of re-establishing conference dominance. The Tigers won the season opener 6-1, while Bunker Hill routed West Caldwell 22-7 and Draughn dropped a 6-1 decision to Hibriten – another team that has been a conference contender.
Against Bunker Hill, Foard has won five of the last six meetings, but the last five games have all been one-run nailbiters. Foard is 3-2 against Draughn in the conference, with three of those games one or two-run margins.
A big week of softball coming up and this will start shifting the haves and have-nots for the state tournament.
3) Hickory at Watauga girls soccer (Monday)
In the first two seasons of the current Northwestern 3A-4A Conference configuration, outside of South Caldwell in 2018, the only teams to beat Hickory and Watuaga have been each other. The two teams shared the conference in 2019 and held a three-way shared title with South Caldwell in 2018. After the first week, it looks like it’ll be these two again fighting it out.
Hickory opened the season with a 7-0 rout of South Caldwell while Watauga routed McDowell before eking out a 1-0 over St. Stephens.
Since 2016, Hickory is 4-3-1 in the series with the teams splitting the season series the last three full seasons. They’ll square off for the first time in two years in the chill of Boone this week with the winner taking a big step toward a conference title in the early going.
4) South Caldwell at McDowell, softball (Monday)
The pandemic spoiled a chance for South Caldwell to defend its 4A crown a year ago, but upon its return last week, it showed the Spartans are still the Spartans. They mercy-ruled both Hickory and Freedom and now get their first crack at McDowell.
The Titans have been in the shadow of South Caldwell and Alexander Central – both perennial state contenders – but McDowell keeps make strides to get into that picture.
Although the Spartans have won all five meetings since getting together in the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference, the Titans haven’t exactly been pushovers. In fact, in the 2018 state playoffs, McDowell held a 6-2 lead in the fifth before the Spartans rallied to advance en route to the 4A West title.
Last week, the Titans held the lead at Alexander Central and were within a strike of a rare win over the Cougars. However, a two-run, walk-off double dashed those dreams.
This will be a good test for both as the season rolls along. South Caldwell is the heavy favorite to get the conference’s 4A bid, but McDowell could also make a play as a wildcard.
5) Maiden at West Lincoln softball (Tuesday/ Thursday)
Two schools, used to success, had a drop off the last time a season was completed. In the South Fork 2A Conference, Maiden finished in a tie for third with Newton-Conover, while West Lincoln had a rare sub-.500 record and wound up tied for fifth with Bandys.
For West Lincoln, that was a bit of a shock, given the success of the program in the ‘10s. The Rebels won all four conference titles during the configuration of the Southern District 7 2A title from 2014 to 2017. As a part of that run, the Rebels went to the 2A state champion before losing to South Granville in the decisive contest of the three-game series.
Maiden has been up and down, winning a Catawba Valley 2A Conference title in 2012, then returned to share a co-South Fork title with North Lincoln in 2018.
Both teams started the season with routs – Maiden a single win over Lincolnton and West Lincoln with a pair over Lake Norman Charter.
These two teams will face each other in a home-and-home series this week with a chance to put the hat into the ring with North Lincoln, which won or shared South Fork titles the last two seasons and East Lincoln, which was second in 2019.
