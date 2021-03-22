WEEKLY WATCH: Key soccer, softball and football matchups set for this week

They’ll face each other a final time on Friday before East Lincoln departs for the 3A classification. This time, its with first place in the conference on the line.

Both are 3-0 in the conference with a two-game lead in the loss column over everyone else with three to play. The winner on Friday clinches a state playoff berth. The loser still has an advantage over everyone else, but they’ll give a glimmer of hope to other teams wanting a postseason spot, though they’ll need to win out.

A loss by East Lincoln gives West Lincoln (1-2) a shot, as the Rebels win closes the season with the Mustangs. They’ll have Lincolnton and Bandys before that meeting.

A loss by either also gives Newton-Conover (1-2) a path, as the Red Devils close out the season with both Maiden and East Lincoln in back-to-back weeks. Of course, they’ll have to get by North Lincoln on the road on Friday.

