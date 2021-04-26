WEEKLY WATCH: Five spring sports wrap up this week

Five sports from the first spring session will wrap up the regular season this week. In girls’ soccer and softball, there are still some playoff berths to be determined with one that will depend on outcomes of matches throughout the West Region.
Meanwhile, the second spring session starts play this week with baseball, girls’ tennis, track and field and wrestling on stage. While much of this week’s column will focus on the final stretch run for playoff spots, there are some contests in the new season that are worthy of attention.
SoftballAs has been mentioned over the past few weeks, there are some good softball teams from this area that will be sitting at home next week while watching conference rivals in the postseason. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has cut the field for this year’s postseason. So, here is who is in and who has work to do.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
This is the easy one: South Caldwell (11-0 NW) has wrapped up the league title and will be the 4A representative. Alexander Central (9-2) will take the 3A bid. Both are state title contenders in their specific classifications.
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
Hibriten (12-0 NWF) is the conference champion and will take the first of the league’s two automatic bids. Meanwhile, the second spot will be taken either by Bunker Hill (9-3) or Fred T. Foard (8-4).
Bunker Hill and Foard are done playing each other and split the season series. However, even if the two wind up in a tie, Bunker Hill has the tiebreaker. Simply put, one win by the Bears or a loss by Foard and Bunker Hill is in.
The Bears can wrap up that second seed with a win at Hibriten on Tuesday. In that scenario, even if Bears lost at Patton this Thursday and Foard wins out (the Tigers play at Patton Tuesday and at East Burke Thursday), Bunker Hill would have the tiebreaker because of the win at Hibriten. However, even if the Bears lose in Lenoir on Tuesday, they could wrap up the playoff bid with a win on Thursday, regardless if the Tigers win out. It would come down to how Foard and Bunker Hill did against fourth-place Draughn: Bunker Hill swept the two games while Foard went 1-1.
Draughn (6-5) is not eliminated yet, but the Wildcats have to win all three games (at East Burke Bunker, at West Iredell Tuesday, vs. West Caldwell Thursday) and have both Foard and Bunker Hill lose both of its games.
Key games: Bunker Hill at Hibriten (Tuesday) vs. Patton (Thursday).
SOUTH FORK 2A
Oh boy, what a mess.
The easy part is East Lincoln (11-1 SF) will win the conference and get the first of two automatic bids.
The second bid is still up for grabs among four teams: Bandys (8-4), North Lincoln (7-4), West Lincoln (7-5) and Newton-Conover (6-5).
Bandys has the clearest route to second place, but a difficult one: sweep Maiden. Do that, and the Trojans, who will finish with their best season since 2015 are in. However, one hump they will have to clear will be a win over Maiden. The Blue Devils have won nine in a row dating back to 2015 with the closest margin of victory at three runs. Bandys will need to win at least one game to have a chance at the playoff bid.
First Newton-Conover will host North Lincoln Monday in a makeup game, which will be a must-win for the Red Devils. Should the Red Devils win that game, a home-and-home series against winless Lincolnton awaits with a real chance to snatch the bid.
North Lincoln, has risen from the ashes of a 2-4 start to nose its way into the race. The Knights have a tough route and will need help from Maiden. After a makeup game on Monday at Newton-Conover, North Lincoln has a home-and-home series with West Lincoln.
Tiebreaker scenarios:
Bandys would win a two-way tie against North Lincoln, by virtue of a sweep.
West Lincoln would in a two-way against Bandys. Those teams split their season series, but West Lincoln would win due to its victory over East Lincoln.
In a two-way tie between Bandys and Newton-Conover, it would come down to how each did against the fourth-place team. If it’s West Lincoln, it would go to Newton-Conover (sweep). If it’s North Lincoln, it would go to the Trojans (sweep).
Newton-Conover would win a two-way tie against West Lincoln due to a sweep. If it is a two-way tie with North Lincoln, it would come down to how each did against the highest finisher between West Lincoln, Bandys and Maiden, if the Blue Devils (6-6) pull off the sweep.
Key games: North Lincoln at Newton-Conover (Monday), Maiden at Bandys (Tuesday), North Lincoln at West Lincoln (Tuesday), Bandys at Maiden (Thursday), West Lincoln at North Lincoln (Thursday).
GIRLS SOCCER
All of the automatic bids are nearly determined.
Foard (11-0-1) and Hibriten (11-1-1) will represent the Northwestern Foothills 2A with a win or a tie by Foard in its last two matches wrapping up the No. 1 bid from the conference.
In the South Fork 2A, Lake Norman Charter (12-0) has won the conference. East Lincoln (9-3) leads Newton-Conover (7-5) by two matches with two to play and a win over winless West Lincoln would sew up the second state bid. However, should West Lincoln pull the upset and Newton-Conover defeat Maiden on Monday, then the Red Devils would play East Lincoln to determine the second bid.
Meanwhile in the Northwestern 3A-4A, Hickory (10-0) has claimed the 3A spot and South Caldwell (4-7) the 4A.
St. Stephens and Watauga are both 7-3 and in the hunt for one of three wildcard slots in the 3A West Region. The Indians will host Freedom (6-4) on Monday and close out the season against winless McDowell. Watauga goes to South Caldwell before finishing up at home against Alexander Central (2-9).
The wildcards will be determined by the top-three winning percentages in the region. Winning out would give both the Indians and Pioneers 9-3 records (.750). Should that happen the conference would draw to determine the second and third 3A bids from the league.
Jesse Carson, out of the North Piedmont, has finished its season and wrapped up one spot at 8-2 (.800).
Other schools in contention and key games are as follows:
Big South: Stuart Cramer (7-2-1, .750) at league leader Forestview (8-1-1) on Wednesday.
Piedmont Triad: Mt. Tabor (3-1, .750) at league leader SW Guilford (4-0) on Thursday.
South Piedmont: Concord (7-3, .700) at league leader Cox Mill (10-0) on Tuesday.
Southern Carolina: Marvin Ridge (8-3, .727) at league leader Charlotte Catholic on Wednesday; Weddington (5-2, .714) at Cuthbertson (8-2-1) on Wednesday vs. Cuthbertson on Friday.
Western Mountain: TC Roberson (7-2, .778) vs. league leader AC Reynolds (Wednesday); West Henderson (8-3, .727) vs. second-place Asheville. West Henderson hosts Roberson on Thursday.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens, West Wilkes at Fred T. Foard (Thursday)
This area is among the best in the state and part of that is the preparation during the season with tough matches.
The NCHSAA will not host a state dual tournament this season, opting to hold individual regional and state tournaments with team championships instead. However, teams will still hold dual and tri-meets this season and the pride of winning those won’t go away.
One huge meet will take place in the county this week. On Thursday, St. Stephens will travel to Foard to take on the defending 2A champs. West Wilkes is also a top program at the 2A level with wrestlers winning individual titles annually.
GIRLS TENNIS
Maiden at Fred T. Foard (Thursday)
With this season underway, one player to watch for is Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth, who will be going for her third 2A state title this season. The junior won doubles titles with Hannah Cummings in 2019 and Emily Campbell in 2018.
Wolgemuth and the Tigers are scheduled to host Maiden in a non-conference dual on Thursday in what is always a competitive match. Winners of the 2018 2A state title, Maiden returned to share the South Fork 2A title in 2019. Foard is the defending Northwestern Foothills 2A champ.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 50 percent of capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
WEEK OF APRIL 26-MAY 1
MONDAY, APRIL 26
BOYS GOLF
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, West Iredell at Hibriten, Cedar Rock CC, Lenoir, 9 a.m.
Draughn, East Burke, Patton, West Caldwell, Cedar Rock CC, Lenoir, 2 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
South Fork 2A Championship, Catawba Country Club, Newton, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
McDowell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at East Burke, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Freedom at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at East Burke, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln, Lincolnton, Newton-Conover at Maiden, 4 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter, North Lincoln, West Lincoln at Bandys, 4p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Patton at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 7 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
South Fork 2A Conference
South Fork 2A Conference Championship, Glen Oaks Golf, Maiden, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
Draughn at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
East Burke at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
East Burke at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Conference Individual Tournament, Patton High
WRESTLING
Non-Conference
Fred T. Foard, Surry Central at West Forsyth, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central, Bandys at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill, Newton-Conover at North Gaston, 5:30 p.m.
Butler, Maiden at Bradford Prep, 5:30 p.m.
North Iredell, South Caldwell at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
BASEBALL
Non-Conference
Chase at Freedom, Shuey Field, 7 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, East Burke, West Caldwell at Patton, Mimosa CC, Morganton, 9 a.m.
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Iredell, Mimosa CC, Morganton, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory at Freedom 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at North Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory at Freedom 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Individual Conference Tournament, Patton
GIRLS TENNIS
Non-Conference
Alexander Central at South Iredell, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory, McDowell, St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, East Burke, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill 4 p.m.
Patton, West Caldwell, West Iredell at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, Lincolnton, Maiden at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover, North Lincoln at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-Conference
Bradford Prep, South Iredell at Bandys 5:30 p.m.
Draughn, West Caldwell at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
BASEBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Patton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
Patton at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Draughn 5 p.m.
West Iredell at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Patton at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Draughn 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Non-Conference
South Caldwell at Crest
GIRLS TENNIS
Non-Conference
Alexander Central at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central, Freedom at Watauga 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-Conference
Ashe County, North Wilkes at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Hibriten, Patton at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens, West Wilkes at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell, West Iredell at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>FRIDAY, APRIL 30</&underline>
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, Shuey Field, 6:30 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Non-Conference
Statesville at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-Conference
Central Academy at Hickory, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Non-Conference
South Alamance at Alexander Central, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-Conference
Avery County at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.