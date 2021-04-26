WEEKLY WATCH: Five spring sports wrap up this week

Five sports from the first spring session will wrap up the regular season this week. In girls’ soccer and softball, there are still some playoff berths to be determined with one that will depend on outcomes of matches throughout the West Region.

Meanwhile, the second spring session starts play this week with baseball, girls’ tennis, track and field and wrestling on stage. While much of this week’s column will focus on the final stretch run for playoff spots, there are some contests in the new season that are worthy of attention.

SoftballAs has been mentioned over the past few weeks, there are some good softball teams from this area that will be sitting at home next week while watching conference rivals in the postseason. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has cut the field for this year’s postseason. So, here is who is in and who has work to do.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

This is the easy one: South Caldwell (11-0 NW) has wrapped up the league title and will be the 4A representative. Alexander Central (9-2) will take the 3A bid. Both are state title contenders in their specific classifications.

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A