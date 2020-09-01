Shelby native Smith continues his baseball journey after beating cancer

“Jeremy’s always had my back and some of the guys and coaches at Gardner-Webb too,” said Asher. “And meeting Madison Bumgarner was like a dream come true because he was my favorite pitcher at the time, and we got to go down to California and meet him.”

According to Asher’s father, Casey Smith, it was a testament to his son’s courage and determination that he was able to return to action at the Little League level the summer after his cancer diagnosis.

“When you find out that the baby boy of the family has cancer, in one second it was overwhelming as it would be for any parent,” said Casey, a Claremont native who graduated from Bunker Hill High in 1990. “But at the same time my wife and I literally got down on our knees and we prayed and asked the Lord to give us discernment, and we just turned the whole situation over to him.

“He (Asher) didn’t get to go (to the state finals of Little League in Wilson in 2014),” he added. “He was stuck here at the hospital, but to be able to see him transition … into the next season where you’ve got a kid that’s bald, looks like death walking out there, and be able to still have the will and the faith to get out on the pitcher’s mound and lead his entire Little League district in strikeouts, ERA and wins was to our family proof that he’s been blessed and I can only count it to grace.”