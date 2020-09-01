Shelby native Smith continues his baseball journey after beating cancer

SHELBY — Whether he’s on the baseball field or fighting a life-threatening disease, 14-year-old Asher Smith is a bulldog.
Diagnosed with a severe case of leukemia just before his eighth birthday in 2014, the Shelby native endured a bone marrow transplant as well as numerous rounds of treatment and chemotherapy over the next several years. He ultimately beat cancer and was able to ring a victory bell at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte in early 2018.
All the while, Asher continued to play the game he has loved since he was 3.
“Baseball actually helped me get through it because I love the game,” said Asher, a pitcher who's currently a freshman at Crest High School. “… It just helped me have fun with all my friends, helped me get things off my mind, stuff like that.”
In 2015, Asher got to meet Hickory-born pitcher Madison Bumgarner through arrangements made by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Currently a member of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, Bumgarner won World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
Additionally, Gardner-Webb University made Asher an honorary member of its baseball team. Advance native Jeremy Walker, then with the Runnin’ Bulldogs and now a minor league pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, is among those who remain in contact with Asher.
“Jeremy’s always had my back and some of the guys and coaches at Gardner-Webb too,” said Asher. “And meeting Madison Bumgarner was like a dream come true because he was my favorite pitcher at the time, and we got to go down to California and meet him.”
According to Asher’s father, Casey Smith, it was a testament to his son’s courage and determination that he was able to return to action at the Little League level the summer after his cancer diagnosis.
“When you find out that the baby boy of the family has cancer, in one second it was overwhelming as it would be for any parent,” said Casey, a Claremont native who graduated from Bunker Hill High in 1990. “But at the same time my wife and I literally got down on our knees and we prayed and asked the Lord to give us discernment, and we just turned the whole situation over to him.
“He (Asher) didn’t get to go (to the state finals of Little League in Wilson in 2014),” he added. “He was stuck here at the hospital, but to be able to see him transition … into the next season where you’ve got a kid that’s bald, looks like death walking out there, and be able to still have the will and the faith to get out on the pitcher’s mound and lead his entire Little League district in strikeouts, ERA and wins was to our family proof that he’s been blessed and I can only count it to grace.”
In addition to his Little League dominance, Asher played for the Cleveland County Post 155-82 Junior Legion team last summer and recorded a shutout in the only game he pitched for Crest Middle this past spring before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he’s a member of Equip Baseball, a 15-and-under showcase team headquartered in Boone that recently played in a weekend tournament at the Hickory Crawdads’ L.P. Frans Stadium.
“It was a good experience to play on a big field like that, a minor league field,” said Asher, who pitched and registered two doubles at the plate. “It was really fun.”
Casey is enjoying watching his son perform at a high level, and while they aren’t yet focusing on statistics, he believes Asher has a chance to pitch collegiately.
“We don’t have any unreasonable dreams, we just have dreams like any other parent would for their kid to enjoy what he does,” said Casey. “To excel, to give his best and above all to make sure he honors the Lord who’s obviously got his hand on him.
“When we start paying closer attention to stats, that’ll really start to matter more around his junior year, I’m gonna predict and say that the attention that he’s getting now will only be amplified. That’s what we’re hoping for his benefit,” he continued. “If not, we know his heart’s still gonna be humble because at the end of the day, there can be no question after everything he’s been through that we have to be very cautious and give all the honor to the good Lord in our lives.”
For now, Asher will keep doing what he’s doing with Equip Baseball 15U, which is coached by former University of Tennessee and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill standout Eric Henderson. And when the high school season begins next April, he will take on a new challenge.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Asher of playing high school ball. “It’s gonna be tough, but it’s gonna be a good experience for me playing with better competition and getting looked at more. So hopefully that helps me get better at baseball and hopefully the coaches help me get prepared for college.”
Whatever the future holds for this 14-year-old on the baseball field, it’s hard to imagine there being a whole lot that could faze someone who’s already been through so much.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
