Seven local soccer teams to play in tournament matches this week

Coach’s key to success: “We will have to find a way to contain a high-flying offense while finding a way to create our own opportunities. We will need everyone to buy into playing team defense and taking care of their defensive responsibilities on the pitch. Our forwards and mids will have to aggressively hunt the ball to create turnovers and initiate our attack. Hopefully, our frontrunners can get a chance to run at their backs to create shooting and crossing opportunities and we need to be clinical in front of goal. It will also be important to execute on set pieces on both ends of the pitch.”