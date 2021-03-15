Seven local soccer teams to play in tournament matches this week

Seven teams from the three local area conferences will begin play this week in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer tournament. Two teams from each of the South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences will compete with three coming out of the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference.
While the first round is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, Hickory and Forestview announced a few hours after the brackets were released on Saturday that its match was moved up to Monday due to the forecast of rain on Tuesday. Others may yet move the date with the announcement coming on Monday. As of Sunday afternoon, most teams have not released start times or announced a rescheduling of matches.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:First Round: Tuesday, March 16
Second Round: Thursday, March 19
Third Round: Saturday, March 21
Regional: Tuesday, March 23
Finals: Friday, March 26, 7 p.m.
Saturday, 27, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary.
No. 16 Smoky Mountain (7-4-2) at No. 1 Hibriten (14-0), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
About Hibriten:
Coach: Jim Blanton
Key offensive players: David Franquiz (17 goals, 19 assists), Gerardo Rodriguez (16 goals, 6 assists), Kevin Rivera-Rios (8 goals, 14 assists).
Key defensive players: Mack Waters (11 shutouts).
Coach’s key to success: “With all the uncertainty with who we may play, our plan is just to continue to get better at defending as a group and getting the ball to our playmakers. Our midfield is the engine of our team. We put a lot on their shoulders to control the flow of the game.”
Outlook: Over the last three seasons, Hibriten has lost three matches—one in the 2018 2A state quarterfinals, one in the 2019 2A West final and one to Hickory to start the 2019 season. With the top three scorers in their junior or sophomore years, no matter what the Panthers do in the playoffs, they may have another season of dominance ahead. Hibriten outscored opponents 105-7 to blitz through the Northwestern Foothills 2A. The Panthers are 38-29 in state playoffs
Smoky Mountain finished in a tie for second in the Mountain Six 2A Conference, then won the draw to get into the state playoffs and send East Henderson into the offseason. The Mustangs enter the playoffs on a two-match losing streak. Most of their matches have been low-scoring, close affairs with a 38-25 goal margin for the season. They are led on offense by Billy Miller (9 goals, 2 assists) and Hunter Pressley (4 goals, 9 assists). They defeated Bandys in the first round last year, snapping a five-match losing streak in the playoffs. Smokey Mountain is 10-22 in the state playoffs.
Next up: No. 9 West Wilkes (7-3-2) or No. 8 Hendersonville (8-2)
No. 11 Fred T. Foard (12-2) at
No. 6 Owen (8-2-1), TBA
About Fred T. Foard:
Coach: Scottie Goforth
Key offensive player: Irvin Martinez-Villa
Key defensive player: GK Michael Duran
Coach’s key to success: “After losing a solid backline defense from the previous season we readjusted and asked players to play in positions they had not previously played for Foard soccer. The players have put in solid performances night after night. With good senior leadership, our defense has had 10 shutouts. We are hopeful that will continue going into the playoffs.”
Outlook: The Tigers’ only two losses came against Northwestern Foothills 2A champion Hibriten, but they may have made a statement in the second loss. Down 5-1, Foard put together a furious rush and pulled within 5-4 before time ran out. Of the seven goals allowed by Hibriten this season, the Tigers put in five of them. It’s a patient attack that strikes quickly and deadly when an opportunity arises. Foard is 19-15 in state playoff history, which includes a shootout loss a year ago at Newton-Conover, then the back-to-back 2A West champions.
Owen won the Western Highlands 1A-2A Conference title with a bevy of tight, low-scoring games. The margin of victory this season was 38-18 in 11 games. The Warhorses are 16-21 in playoff history. They missed the postseason in 2019, but in their last appearance in 2018, they eliminated Foard 2-1 in the first round.
Next up: No. 14 Shelby (11-1) or No. 3 North Forsyth (10-0)
No. 10 Newton-Conover (9-1-2) at No. 7 Ledford (11-1-1), 7 p.m.
About Newton-Conover:
Coach: Angelo Palozzi
Key offensive players: Noel Fong (22 Goals 6 assists), Jesus Mejia (10 goals 6 assists)
Key Defensive players: Alvaro Moreno, Manny Marquinez, GKs Chris Alvarado and Dax Shannon (4 shutouts this season).
Coach’s key to success: “With the playoff seeding this year, luck of the draw helps. We just have to be prepared and ready to play. It doesn’t matter what you have done during the regular season, each playoff game comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes and capitalizes on their chances in front of goal.”
Outlook: After a tie with North Lincoln finished Newton-Conover’s chances for a co-conference title with East Lincoln, the Red Devils wiped out Maiden 9-0 and then defeated East Lincoln 3-2 to finish the season. Seniors Fong, Mejia and Moreno lead a group of seniors that were state champs in 2017 and state runner-up in 2018. A win on Tuesday would put the Red Devils into the round-of-16 for the ninth straight year. They are 46-15 in 18 state playoff appearances.
Ledford won the Central Carolina 2A title. A balanced attack this season put four players in double-digit goal totals this season, led by Carlos Contreras (14 goals, 6 assists) and Justin Seelal (12 goals, 8 assists). The Panthers are 21-22 in state playoff history, including a state quarterfinal appearance last season.
Next up: No. 15 Thomasville (6-1-4) or No. 2 Forest Hills (10-2)
No. 12 Forbush (6-2-2) at No. 5 East Lincoln (10-1-1), TBA
About East Lincoln:
Coach: Billy Howell
Key offensive players: Jackson Thrap (12 goals), Blake Swanson (7 goals, 13 assists), Landon Graden, (7 goals, 6 assists)
Defensive leaders: CB Chase Lynch (“leader of the backline”, said Howell.), GK Will White (37-2-1 overall record for his career, 8 shutouts, 7 goals allowed).
Coach’s key to success: “While we don’t have the scoring firepower of last year, the skill & work ethic of this year’s team has found success. Those who have returned have experience that will be valuable in the postseason. A combination of senior leadership and a talented group of youngsters has come together to win a conference championship, and will be needed for a postseason run.”
Outlook: East Lincoln replaced generational talents in Chase and Logan Gilley (117 goals combined), retooled the team and still had a “business as usual” season – at least as much as a COVID season could be. The defending 2A West champions won the South Fork 2A Conference and remained unbeaten until the last match when Newton-Conover ended a two-season winning streak in the regular season. East Lincoln is 19-15 in 15 state playoff appearances with a state quarterfinal and state final run the last two seasons.
Forbush has allowed just 14 goals this season but nine of those came in two contests against Western Piedmont 2A Conference champions North Forsyth. The Falcons (25-28 state playoffs) have struggled in recent postseason forays. Their last playoff victory came in 2016 and the last time they reached the round-of-16 was in 2014. The two teams played each other just once with the teams forging a 2-2 in August 2015.
Next up: No. 13 Salisbury (8-1-3) or No. 4 South Point (11-3)
No. 16 Hickory (11-1) at No. 1 Forestview (12-0), Monday, 6 p.m.
About Hickory:
Coach: Brian Jillings
Key offensive players: Carter Holt (14 goals, 18 assists), Patrick Ceccato (11 goals), Jose Vallecillos (9 goals).
Key defensive players: Ben Boston (3 goals, 3 assists, “a commanding center back with a dominating will to win”, said Jillings), GK Mackenzie Tonks (5 goals allowed in 12 games), Spears Culpepper (5 goals, 9 assists, “Workhorse center mid, excellent this season breaking up attacks and starting the transition forward, said Jillings).
Coach’s key to success: “We will have to find a way to contain a high-flying offense while finding a way to create our own opportunities. We will need everyone to buy into playing team defense and taking care of their defensive responsibilities on the pitch. Our forwards and mids will have to aggressively hunt the ball to create turnovers and initiate our attack. Hopefully, our frontrunners can get a chance to run at their backs to create shooting and crossing opportunities and we need to be clinical in front of goal. It will also be important to execute on set pieces on both ends of the pitch.”
Outlook: A 1-0 loss in the season finale at Watauga, and the luck of two draws pushed Hickory from a potential high seed to the bottom of the rung. The Red Tornadoes, co-champions of the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference, lost the tiebreaker draw to the Pioneers for playoff seeding, then got the No. 16 seed in the random draw. Hickory is making its 37th state playoff appearance (64-35 overall) and looking for the first state title since 2001.
Forestview scored 77 goals in 12 games this season and blitzed its way to the Big South 3A Conference championship. The Jaguars are 20-21 overall in 21 appearances.
Hickory is 4-0 against the Jaguars since 2014, all coming in the regular season.
Next up: No. 9 Marvin Ridge (10-1-2) or No. 8 T.C. Roberson (12-1-1)
No. 15 Mt. Tabor (10-1-2) at No. 2 Watauga (11-1), TBA
About Watauga:
Coach: Josh Honeycutt
Key offensive players: F Hatch Sevensky (23 goals), F Ayden Franklin (13 goals, 10 assists)
Key defensive players: GK Reilly Riddle (27 saves, four goals allowed in 655 minutes)
Outlook: After losing a 3-1 match at Hickory, the Pioneers won 10 straight to close out the regular season. Ten of the wins came via shutout, including the last eight. Watauga finished the season with a 1-0 revenge win over Hickory, then won a draw to receive the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference’s top playoff seed. With a victory, the Pioneers will reach the round-of-16 for the third year in a row. They played in the 3A state quarterfinals last season before losing at Concord 2-0. Watauga is 26-32 in the playoffs.
Mt Tabor finished second in the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference. Like Watauga, the Spartans played tough defensively all season with just three goals allowed by Davis Potter and Scotty Young. No opponent has scored more than one goal in any match. They are led on the scoresheet by Matthew Allen with eight goals. The Spartans are 37-30 in 30 playoff appearances. Mt. Tabor won 2-1 in the only match against Watauga back in August 2018.
Next up: No. 10 North Henderson (11-2-1) or No. 7 Cox Mill (11-2-1)
No. 13 Providence (6-1) at No. 4 South Caldwell (5-6), TBA
About South Caldwell:
Coach: Rick Pilato
Key offensive players: Nistelroy Ordonez (4 Goals, 1 asst), Andrew Pruett 6 goals, 2 Asst), Alex Viera (5 goals, 1 asst), Asher Mearns (3 goals, 5 assists), Brady Haislip (6 goals 4 asst. Coach Pilato reports Haislip was injured in Thursday’s win over McDowell and will not play Tuesday.)
Key Defensive Players: Josh Adams, Alex Rundquest, Evan Carter, Jonathan Reyes, Kenny Maradiaga, Caden Pilato. GK Jayden Drumm (Took over when goalkeeper David Stroupe was injured). Sam Moore has also seen time in goal.
Coach’s key for success: “Have a healthy and full squad, control play and have composure.”
Outlook: The Spartans took the top 4A spot in the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference. South Caldwell will try to win the program’s first postseason match in six tries, after dropping a 1-0 game at home against Page last season. The Spartans are looking for their first playoff goal since 2013, which came in the program’s first playoff appearance. Providence finished second in the South Meck-7 4 Conference. They have allowed four goals this season and Devid Sturgis leads the team with four goals scored. The Panthers will make their 32nd playoff appearance with a 61-28 mark overall. They won three titles from 1992 to 2000.
Next up: No. 12 East Forsyth (7-5-2) or No. 5 South Mecklenburg (7-1)