NCHSAA further postpones start of fall sports season

CHAPEL HILL — After previously delaying the start of the fall sports season until at least Sept. 1, Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Wednesday that North Carolina public schools will remain in Phase 2 through at least Sept. 11 has forced the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to again postpone its timeline for the resumption of prep sports.
While no official date has been revealed, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in a memo sent to media Thursday morning that the association hopes to make an announcement prior to Aug. 17.
“At his press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least September 11,” said Tucker in the memo. “Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA member schools.
“… We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”
In the meantime, Tucker added that the NCHSAA staff and board of directors will convene with several organizations and announce a calendar for playing sports during the 2020-21 school year in the coming weeks.
The NCHSAA began allowing teams to conduct summer workouts on June 15, and entered into its own Phase 2 of restarting prep sports this past Monday. Social distancing is still required, while wearing of protective equipment remains prohibited and equipment must be disinfected frequently.
Other guidelines instituted by the NCHSAA in Phase 2 include:
• Sharing of equipment is permissible within small groups or pods (i.e., allowing football quarterbacks to pass a ball to a small group of receivers);
• Students will be allowed to enter an athletic training room if essential, as long as a licensed athletic trainer is present and appropriate disinfecting is completed afterwards;
• The previously instituted maximum of 25 people including coaches and trainers for outdoor workouts or 10 total people for indoor workouts will remain in effect;
• Workouts will remain limited to 90 minutes per session and pre-workout symptom and temperature checks are required;
• Team travel is prohibited, as is the sharing of water bottles or the use of hydration stations;
• Locker rooms must remain closed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!