NCHSAA approves move to Phase 2 beginning Aug. 3

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday morning that schools can move to Phase 2 of athletic conditioning and workouts beginning Aug. 3. Phase 1 has been in effect since June 15, and the move to Phase 2 will relax certain guidelines for sports teams.
The NCHSAA’s board of directors voted to approve the move last Thursday while also announcing regulations for Phase 2, which will allow the sharing of equipment within small groups or pods. This will make it permissible for a football quarterback to pass a ball to a small group of receivers, soccer players to pass a ball back and forth, etc.
Social distancing must be practiced during the aforementioned workouts, while wearing of protective equipment remains prohibited and equipment must be disinfected frequently. Disinfecting equipment is required between usage by different pods of athletes.
Students will also be allowed to enter an athletic training room if essential, but a licensed athletic trainer must be present and appropriate disinfecting must occur afterwards. Athletes were previously not allowed in training rooms except for emergencies.
The previously instituted maximum of 25 people including coaches and trainers for outdoor workouts or 10 total people for indoor workouts will remain in effect during Phase 2. Additionally, workouts will remain limited to 90 minutes per sessions and pre-workout symptom and temperature checks must continue to be conducted.
Team travel is still not allowable, nor is the sharing of water bottles or the use of hydration stations. Locker rooms will remain closed during Phase 2 as well.
In a memo sent to media, the NCHSAA urged those who have not restarted Phase 1 yet “to ensure a gradual return to activities, considering the condition of students who may have been physically inactive this summer.” The association also reminded schools of its extreme heat guidelines listed in the NCHSAA Handbook.
Earlier this month, the NCHSAA informed member schools that official practices for fall sports will start a month later than usual, on Sept. 1.
“The staff, board of directors and Sports Medicine Advisory Committee remain committed to administering sports/activities this fall, provided it can be done safely and in accordance with guidance from our state educational and medical partners,” said the NCHSAA’s memo. “Decisions relative to the Sept. 1 start date will be made later in August.”
