NCHSAA announces revised sports schedule for 2020-21

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has revealed the amended athletic schedule for the 2020-21 school year. The NCHSAA Board of Directors approved the new schedule on Tuesday evening, and the revised calendar was announced by NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker in a video statement on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the most notable changes is to the high school football season, which will now commence in February. The sport is scheduled to begin practice on Feb. 8, while the regular season will take place from Feb. 26 to April 9 and consist of seven games.

Practice for basketball can begin on Dec. 7, with games slated to tip off on Jan. 4. Teams are permitted to play 14 regular-season contests between the first Monday in January and Feb. 19.

Softball and baseball will also play 14-game seasons, with softball lasting from March 1 through April 30 and baseball lasting from April 12 through June 11. The first regular-season games for softball will be held on March 15, while baseball’s regular season starts on April 26.