NCHSAA announces new info regarding state playoffs

During the regular season, cross country will have a maximum of four teams per contest (seven individuals per team). Contests with three teams are limited to nine runners per team, while contests with two schools are limited to 14 individuals per team.

Boys and girls golf teams are allowed to practice together, but dual matches will be limited to five individuals per team, tri-matches will be limited to 15 boys and 15 girls total and quad matches will be limited to 20 boys and 20 girls total.

Virtual meets are permitted for swimming and diving, although they must be held during the same week as the other competing schools and exhibition heats are allowed in virtual meets only. Dual meets will be limited to the participating athlete plus one alternate per relay, while tri-meets will be limited to 30 boys and 30 girls total.

Boys and girls tennis teams can also practice together when the seasons overlap, just like golf. There will be a maximum of two teams per contest, and teams will be limited to participating athletes but can include two alternates if only six athletes are competing.

Track and field will be limited to four schools per contest, and squads are limited to the participating athletes plus one alternate per relay.