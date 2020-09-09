NCHSAA announces new info regarding state playoffs

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association presented new information Tuesday regarding the state playoffs in each sport. In addition, the association announced new guidelines for specific sports after previously revealing the starting and ending dates for each sports season last month.
For most sports, a total of 32 teams will qualify for the state playoffs, down from the usual 64 qualifiers. Football brackets will include two 16-team brackets in each classification, also half of the normal field, and qualifiers will be based on conference finish.
Tennis and wrestling will skip the dual team playoffs this year, but individual playoffs will be held.
Unlike past years, predetermined brackets will be used instead of seeding the playoffs using winning percentage or computer rankings. This means teams that finish in a specific spot in the conference standings will be matched up with another team that finishes in a specific spot in its own conference, guaranteeing no conference rematches in the first round.
Conferences with six or fewer squads will be given one automatic bid, while conferences with seven or eight teams will receive two automatic bids and conferences with nine or more squads will be given three automatic bids. Split conferences will be based on the size of its half of the split, and any extra spots in the playoff field will be given out as at-large bids based on conference winning percentage.
During the regular season, cross country will have a maximum of four teams per contest (seven individuals per team). Contests with three teams are limited to nine runners per team, while contests with two schools are limited to 14 individuals per team.
Boys and girls golf teams are allowed to practice together, but dual matches will be limited to five individuals per team, tri-matches will be limited to 15 boys and 15 girls total and quad matches will be limited to 20 boys and 20 girls total.
Virtual meets are permitted for swimming and diving, although they must be held during the same week as the other competing schools and exhibition heats are allowed in virtual meets only. Dual meets will be limited to the participating athlete plus one alternate per relay, while tri-meets will be limited to 30 boys and 30 girls total.
Boys and girls tennis teams can also practice together when the seasons overlap, just like golf. There will be a maximum of two teams per contest, and teams will be limited to participating athletes but can include two alternates if only six athletes are competing.
Track and field will be limited to four schools per contest, and squads are limited to the participating athletes plus one alternate per relay.
Wrestling is limited to a pair of tri-meets per week and tournaments are not allowed, only head-to-head competition. Teams are limited to participating athletes only, and consolation brackets will not be permitted in regional and state championship tournaments.
As for conference tournaments, they will be permitted, and conference tournaments or meets for individual sports will not count toward season or weekly limitations. However, the number of competitors per sport has not yet been announced by the NCHSAA. Meanwhile, conference tournaments in team sports must be held in accordance with seasonal and weekly limitations, and the two teams advancing to the conference championship will be allowed one additional contest that is not part of the limitations.
A maximum of one scrimmage limited to two hours will be permitted this school year for each sport, but scrimmages can contain no more than two teams. During the regular season, most sports are limited to a total of 14 contests, although football will only be permitted to play seven games. Previously, track and field, swimming and diving and cross country had been limited to 10 contests, but the NCHSAA has increased the limit to 14 competitions for those sports.
Furthermore, the NCHSAA has announced its annual cheerleading invitational will now take place on May 22 instead of the previously announced date of May 1.
Here’s a look at the updated athletic calendar for the 2020-21 school year, with playoff dates added:
Cross Country
- Practice begins Nov. 4
- Regular season: Nov. 16-Jan. 8
- Regionals: Jan. 16
- States: Jan. 23
Volleyball
- Practice begins Nov. 4
- Regular season: Nov. 16-Jan. 8
- Playoffs: Jan. 12-23
Swimming and Diving
- Practice begins Nov. 23
- Regular season: Dec. 7-Jan. 30
- Regionals: Feb. 4-6
- States: Feb. 10-13
Basketball
- Practice begins Dec. 7
- Regular season: Jan. 4-Feb. 19
- Playoffs: Feb. 23-Mar. 6
Boys Soccer
- Practice begins Jan. 11
- Regular season: Jan. 25-March 12
- Playoffs: March 16-27
Lacrosse
- Practice begins Jan. 11
- Regular season: Jan. 25-March 12
- Playoffs: March 15-27
Football
- Practice begins Feb. 8
- Regular season: Feb. 26-April 9
- Playoffs: April 16-May 8
Golf
- Practice begins March 1
- Regular season: March 15-April 30
- Regionals: May 3-4
- States: May 10-11
Boys Tennis
- Practice begins March 1
- Regular season: March 15-April 30
- Regionals: May 7-8
- States: May 14-15
Girls Soccer
- Practice begins March 1
- Regular season: March 15-April 30
- Playoffs: May 3-15
Softball
- Practice begins March 1
- Regular season: March 15-April 30
- Playoffs: May 3-15
Baseball
- Practice begins April 12
- Regular season: April 26-June 11
- Playoffs: June 15-26
Girls Tennis
- Practice begins April 12
- Regular season: April 26-June 11
- Regionals: June 18-19
- States: June 25-26
Track and Field
- Practice begins April 12
- Regular season: April 26-June 11
- Regionals: June 18-19
- States: June 25-26
Wrestling
- Practice begins April 12
- Regular season: April 26-June 11
- Regionals: June 18-19
- States: June 26
Cheerleading Invitational
- May 22
