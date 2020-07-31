KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY: Tigers hire Whitener, a 2015 Foard graduate, as head boys basketball coach

Whitener hopes to turn Foard back into a winner, but he also wants to see his players succeed in the classroom. Helping his student-athletes reach the next level in their academic careers is highly important to him.

“I’m just hoping to be able to help all my players either go to college for school or for sports, or help them enter the workforce,” said Whitener. “Just being able to advance them not only in sports, but also being able to coach them forward in academics as well.”

Foard athletic director Samy Sheritah is eager to see what Whitener can accomplish as a head coach.

“We’re just excited for Nolan,” said Sheritah. “We know he’s gonna have a commitment and a dedication to Foard basketball. Nolan’s a high-character guy, and is gonna be a great role model for the student-athletes as well.

“With Nolan being a Foard guy,” he continued, “we know he’s gonna be committed and put the time and work in to do everything he can to make the program successful.”

The last time the Tigers posted a winning record was in Whitener’s senior season, and they still use a similar style of play as they did while going 16-8 that year. He plans to use the same system during the upcoming season.