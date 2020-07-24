Hickory's Wood receives honor from United Soccer Coaches
Hickory's Wood receives honor from United Soccer Coaches

Izzi Wood
Beverly Snowden/HPS director of communications

Recent Hickory High School graduate and current Appalachian State University women's soccer player Izzi Wood was announced as a 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-American on Wednesday. Wood scored 12 goals and dished out two assists in four matches as a senior for the Red Tornadoes this past spring before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and she also posted a 3.75 grade point average to land on a prestigious list that included 121 high school players from across the country. Sixty-nine female student-athletes were honored, as were 52 male student-athletes. The annual United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, and will be held in conjunction with the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention in Anaheim, California. 

