Hickory's Wood receives honor from United Soccer Coaches

Recent Hickory High School graduate and current Appalachian State University women's soccer player Izzi Wood was announced as a 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-American on Wednesday. Wood scored 12 goals and dished out two assists in four matches as a senior for the Red Tornadoes this past spring before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and she also posted a 3.75 grade point average to land on a prestigious list that included 121 high school players from across the country. Sixty-nine female student-athletes were honored, as were 52 male student-athletes. The annual United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, and will be held in conjunction with the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention in Anaheim, California.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!