Hickory sophomore Walker receives 4 offers to play college football

“I’m doing some sit-ups, push-ups, football drills, but I am looking forward to being back with my team,” said Walker.

The son of Ricardo and Darnessia Walker, Rico Walker also enjoys spending time with his siblings, a brother and two sisters. Unfortunately, he lost one older brother just a few years ago.

“He passed away the day before a middle school scrimmage,” said Walker. “It was very hard to move forward, but I learned a lot about people who really care for you and the meaning of self-discipline. It’s important to get back on your feet, face the challenges and never give up. I don’t buy into the bad stuff and the parties. I am trying to keep level-headed for my future.”

Walker was recently recognized by the Prep Redzone of North Carolina as the No. 1 recruit on the Watch List for the Class of 2023. He was also interviewed during the VTO Elite 100 Camp at the Matthews Sportsplex about his early offers.

So what does his future hold?

Walker is excited about the current offers, and Stone hints at the possibility of quite a few more, names he is reserving until they become official. However, Walker is considering his major in college, too — realizing that football might be the means to achieve a career.