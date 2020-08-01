COVID-19 forces suspension of 84th annual Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Shrine Bowl Board of Governors President Buddy Brown called a special executive meeting of the board on Thursday for an up-to-date report regarding the 84th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College. In the end, it was unanimously decided to suspend this year's contest.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine Bowl athletic department and medical staff have been doing their due diligence in trying to prepare for the 84th Shrine Bowl Game," Shrine Bowl Game Chairman Ronnie Blount said. "The staff has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South Carolina governing bodies possible. Everything from player selection, housing, transportation and food services for our players, coaches and athletic staff and medical personnel.
"We are learning that the current circumstances and the monumental efforts that it will take to meet the challenges of COVID-19 in which we are now faced are those that cannot hardly be achieved by us at this time," he added. "In short, if we are not able to produce a great, quality game as we have done the past 83 years and provide the best game possible for our sponsors, players, coaches and patrons, then we should not play the game this year.”
Blount also mentioned that even if this year's Shrine Bowl is not played, the coaches will still select a team of 44 players from each state in October, giving the graduating seniors an opportunity to have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl and add such an honor to their list of high school achievements.
"We would like to thank the city and county of Spartanburg, the Marriott Hotel, Wofford College and our many sponsors and patrons for working with us through this most difficult time," Shrine Bowl Board of Governors Chairman Tony Edwards said.
The 2021 Shrine Bowl is set to take place on Dec. 18, 2021.
