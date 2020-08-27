Church tabbed as Bunker Hill’s next boys basketball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLAREMONT — After Dylan Johnson left his post as head coach of the Bunker Hill varsity boys basketball team less than two months ago to become an assistant principal at North Buncombe High School in Weaverville, the Bears began looking for his replacement.

As it turns out, they didn’t have to look far. When the upcoming season tips off in early January, Anthony Church will be leading Bunker Hill’s boys basketball squad.

“I am truly blessed and honored to have this opportunity to become the head men’s basketball coach at Bunker Hill High School,” said Church, who is 29 years old. “I intend to develop a basketball program that our players, staff, alumni and community will be proud of.

“We have a great group of young men at Bunker Hill and I am extremely excited to get to work towards success not only on the court, but also off the court,” he added.

Church was approved by the Catawba County Schools Board of Education this past Monday, and will be the second straight head coach of the Bunker Hill boys basketball team with Wilkes County ties. Johnson graduated from North Wilkes High in 2009, while Church graduated from West Wilkes High the same year.