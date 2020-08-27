Church tabbed as Bunker Hill’s next boys basketball coach

CLAREMONT — After Dylan Johnson left his post as head coach of the Bunker Hill varsity boys basketball team less than two months ago to become an assistant principal at North Buncombe High School in Weaverville, the Bears began looking for his replacement.
As it turns out, they didn’t have to look far. When the upcoming season tips off in early January, Anthony Church will be leading Bunker Hill’s boys basketball squad.
“I am truly blessed and honored to have this opportunity to become the head men’s basketball coach at Bunker Hill High School,” said Church, who is 29 years old. “I intend to develop a basketball program that our players, staff, alumni and community will be proud of.
“We have a great group of young men at Bunker Hill and I am extremely excited to get to work towards success not only on the court, but also off the court,” he added.
Church was approved by the Catawba County Schools Board of Education this past Monday, and will be the second straight head coach of the Bunker Hill boys basketball team with Wilkes County ties. Johnson graduated from North Wilkes High in 2009, while Church graduated from West Wilkes High the same year.
Additionally, former Bunker Hill varsity girls basketball coach Randy Joines also graduated from West Wilkes. He was replaced by Lee Swanson, who coached the Bears’ boys team from 2015-19 before leading the girls to a 21-8 record (11-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) and the second round of the state playoffs last season.
Church will also teach physical education at Bunker Hill. A Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus, he majored in health and physical education as an undergraduate.
“When we hired Coach Johnson, we knew about his desire to become an administrator, and we supported him in making that move,” Bunker Hill athletic director James Byrd said. “We are very fortunate that Coach Church came on board as Johnson’s assistant because Coach Church managed all of the summer workouts for the team. He’s definitely not afraid to put in the work.”
“We are glad to have him. He’s a good fit for the Bunker Hill athletics program,” added Bunker Hill principal Lee Miller. “He knows the players and the staff and he’s worked to establish those relationships. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can build.”
Bunker Hill is coming off a 3-22 season (1-13 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A) in 2019-20. The Bears were 16-11 overall and 9-3 in conference play under Swanson in 2018-19, but graduated five seniors including their top three scorers from that season's squad.
Note: Sports editor Zach Colburn of the Wilkes Journal-Patriot contributed to this report.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
