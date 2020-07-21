Alexander Central hires Bebber as girls tennis coach

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central High School announced Tuesday morning that former Cougar student-athlete Courtney Bebber has been hired as the school’s new head girls tennis coach.
A physical education teacher at Taylorsville Elementary School, Bebber will begin her second year of teaching in August. She also enters her third year as an assistant coach for the Cougars’ track and field team.
“I am excited to see Coach Bebber take over our women’s tennis program and feel confident she will do a great job leading those young student-athletes,” Alexander Central athletic director Nathan Robinson said. “As Coach Amanda Marshall steps down from the position, I want to thank her for the job she has done with the tennis program and for offering to help ease Courtney into the role of head coach.”
Alexander Central finished 10-4 overall and 5-1 in Northwestern Foothills 3A/4A Conference play last fall, and was 27-34 overall and 17-17 in league play with Marshall at the helm over the past four seasons.
“I am thankful for being given the opportunity to lead the women’s tennis program here at Alexander Central,” said Bebber, who also has prior assistant coaching experience in volleyball, basketball and soccer. “I am looking forward to working with our student-athletes on the tennis court to help them be the best they can be. I would also like to thank Coach Amanda Marshall for the work she put in the past few years with the program and getting it to where it currently stands.”
