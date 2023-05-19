For the first time since 2014, the Hickory girls soccer team is in the third round of the state playoffs. Next up for the Red Tornadoes is crosstown rival St. Stephens, which will make its first third-round appearance since beating Hickory in the second round in 2015.

To earn a chance to play in the 3A West Regional quarterfinals, Hickory first had to get past Central Cabarrus at home Thursday night in the second round. And that’s exactly what the fifth-seeded Red Tornadoes did, defeating the 12th-seeded Vikings 3-0 for their 10th win in a row.

Not only that, but Hickory also held the opposition scoreless for the 10th straight contest. During their 10-match winning streak, the Red Tornadoes have outscored their opponents 37-0.

“I just turned to my assistant coach and said that our defense has been the reason that we’re playing so well right now, just stifling,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said of his team’s success over the past month. He praised the play of goalkeeper Hannah Griesen, as well as the efforts provided by such players as Ali Rose, Kate Bridges, Carlee Baer, Harper White, Mebane White and Stephanie Zulueta.

Mia Zulueta was the offensive star for Hickory (20-2-2) on Thursday, as she scored all three goals. But it took a while for the Red Tornadoes to get on the board.

In the 13th minute, Mia Zulueta dribbled up the right side of the field against Addison Jones of Central Cabarrus (14-3-1) and took a shot near the box that was wide left. After the Vikings failed to cash in on the first corner kick of the night in the 16th and a free kick by Lourdes Vigil Salgado was off line in the 17th, Hickory had a couple more opportunities that proved unsuccessful, including a one-on-one chance for Jayden Fralick against Central Cabarrus goalkeeper Piper Moretz in the 29th that Moretz was able to fend off with a sliding grab in the box.

The Red Tornadoes finally found the back of the net moments later. Mia Zulueta’s shot early in the 32nd minute was just high, but she got the ball back shortly thereafter and ended up scoring with 8:03 remaining in the opening half when Moretz got a hand on her shot but was unable to corral it before it rolled over the line. Harper White provided the assist for Hickory, which eventually carried a 1-0 lead into the half.

“That’s a big one,” said Jillings of Hickory’s initial goal. “Their keeper made some really nice saves and it’s just unfortunate for her that on the slick turf it just kind of slid underneath her hands, but that’s why you shoot, you take a chance. And we encourage the girls to shoot and make sure you crash and who knows what could happen.”

In the second half, it was two goals from Mia Zulueta in quick succession that allowed the Red Tornadoes to create some distance. She scored in the 56th minute off an assist from Stephanie Zulueta, taking a straightaway shot that found the left corner of the net. Three minutes later, Mia Zulueta completed her hat trick by scoring off a corner kick, which was also off the foot of her younger sister.

Jillings stated that the first-half goal “was a really big goal because I thought we were really tentative the first 20 minutes, getting rid of the ball too quick and just surrendering possession almost immediately after we had won it.” He added that he thought the score “gave us a chance to breathe.”

“I thought coming out in the second half we were able to play and we stemmed a bit of a run by them,” said Jillings. “But then two quick goals put the game I don’t want to say out of reach, but just obviously made things a lot more comfortable for us.”

Hickory will host 13th-seeded St. Stephens on Monday at 6 p.m. The Indians (14-4-1) advanced thanks to a 3-1 victory over fourth-seeded North Davidson in the second round, and they’ll be looking to avenge a pair of one-goal losses to the Red Tornadoes during the regular season.

“They’re a fantastic team, obviously a rivalry game so they’re gonna bring a lot of energy and emotion,” said Jillings. “It’s our job to make sure we match that and who knows, they’ve always been tight games, and we’ll do the best we can. I know the girls will play their hearts out and we’ll see how it ends up.”