Young shines as St. Stephens tops Cougars in Easter Classic finals

NEWTON — The first time St. Stephens faced Alexander Central, Indians pitcher Peyton Young took the hard-luck loss in a one-run, eight-inning defeat at the hands of the Cougars. But given another opportunity against Alexander Central in Thursday night’s championship game of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic, the junior right-hander made sure the result would be different the second time around.

Young fired six innings of one-run, one-hit ball with eight strikeouts, five walks and three hit batsman on Thursday, totaling 90 pitches (52 strikes) in St. Stephens’ 8-1 win over the Cougars. After the contest, Young was named MVP of the 30th annual event, joining senior teammates Josh Barkley and Silas Isenhour on the all-tournament team.

“Peyton came out and competed,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said of Young’s performance. “He knew that team very well, we’ve already played them earlier and he pitched a great game against them, and he had a little chip on his shoulder.

“He was a gamer tonight and I can’t say enough good things about how he competed for us and gave us a shot,” he added. “Every inning when we needed him to shut ’em down he shut ’em down, and he gave us everything he had.”

Following a pair of scoreless innings, third-seeded St. Stephens (16-4) scored four times in the top of the third. The first run came when Barkley reached on a throwing error to begin the frame before stealing second, advancing to third on a groundout to short and sliding in just ahead of a tag at the plate on a bunt by Elec Marvin.

The Indians’ next run came on a passed ball that plated Marvin, while a two-run single from Isenhour with two outs made it 4-0.

St. Stephens put together another four-run inning in the fifth, scoring all four runs with two outs. A two-run single from James Tate plated Julien Peissel and Brycen Gaither, while Barkley also registered a two-run single that allowed Tate and Will Everett to come across.

“It helped me a lot, seeing that my team’s got my back by putting runs on the board,” said Young of the Indians’ four-run innings. “Showing that they care, putting all they’ve got into it. This senior group’s amazing, couldn’t ask for any better.”

Top-seeded Alexander Central (17-3) managed a run in the bottom of the sixth when Maddox Jack led off with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a groundout from Dusty Sigmon and scored on another wild pitch. The Cougars also put two runners on with one out in the seventh against St. Stephens reliever Barkley, but the left-hander got the next two batters to fly out to end the night.

“Josh Barkley came in clutch coming in and finishing it,” said Young. “Couldn’t ask for any better defense. ... We all put the ball in play. We were in a big slump, we came back together and bonded and had heart.”

For the game, Alexander Central left 10 runners on the base. The only 1-2-3 inning for St. Stephens pitching came in the second, when Young sandwiched a pair of strikeouts around a groundout to second.

Southpaw JD Little started for Alexander Central and tossed 4 1/3 innings of five-run, four-hit ball with four strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman. Meanwhile, righty Cade Miller surrendered three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

The Indians outhit the Cougars 10-3 behind three hits from Skewes, two apiece from Isenhour, Tate and Barkley and one from Everett. On the other side, the top three hitters in Alexander Central’s lineup — Jaret Hoppes, Mason Chapman and Caleb Williams — each finished with one hit.

“It means everything to us,” said Bowman of winning the Easter Baseball Classic. “We came out here and we got a chance to face two teams that had beat us previously (Fred T. Foard and Alexander Central), three very good ballclubs (Bunker Hill, Foard and Alexander Central), and to be able to compete and beat those three teams this week says a lot about the progress we’re making.”

St. Stephens, which moved to 16-0 this season when scoring at least two runs — all four of the Indians’ losses have come by a 2-1 score — returns to Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against East Lincoln on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Alexander Central visits Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hibriten on Monday.

“I just want to see us continue to compete,” said Bowman of St. Stephens, which is tied with East Lincoln for third place in the conference, one game behind both Foard and North Lincoln for the top spot. “I think if this group competes with anybody, they give us a chance night in, night out, and the thing is they love each other and they love to fight for each other. That’s what we’ve always talked about, being brothers.”

“We just go one game at a time,” added Young, who said he believes Indians ace Peissel is one of the conference’s top pitchers.

Note: In addition to St. Stephens’ all-tournament selections, other players on the all-tournament team included Alexander Central’s Dusty Sigmon and Mason Chapman, Fred T. Foard’s Braxton Tramel, Hibriten’s Jake Absher, Bunker Hill’s Preston Workman, Hickory’s Blake Kiser, Newton-Conover’s Jorge Rodriguez and West Lincoln’s Brett Mason.

St. Stephens;004;040;0;—;8;10;1

Alexander Central;000;001;0;—;1;3;2

WP: Peyton Young

LP: JD Little

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

